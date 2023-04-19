Triple H has signed a deal to allow WWE Superstars to stream on Twitch, it has been reported.

Back in 2020, Vince Mcahon told talent they were not allowed to stream on Twitch, something many had been doing during the pandemic to connect with fans.

However, that has now been reversed by WWE, with the company agreeing to a deal with the streaming service which has been described as "good news" for fans.

Are WWE Superstars allowed to stream on Twitch?

In a decision that was met with almost universal criticism from fans, talent were all informed back in 2020 that they were no longer allowed to stream on Twitch.

However, Fightful is now reporting that the decision has been reversed, with WWE signing a deal with Twitch which will allow talent to use the platform once again, via WrestleTalk.

WWE and Twitch reached an agreement to allow WWE wrestlers back on twitch with almost no restrictions. Those we spoke to said that the revenue will be a three-way split that Twitch and the talent take the vast majority of.

The good news is that while WWE and Twitch will take some of the money made from these streams, it'll be the talent that walk away with the 'vast majority' of the revenue that's generated.

The report notes that talent will have "almost no restrictions" when streaming, but will still have to seek clearance to produce content with wrestlers from other companies, such as AEW.

Read More: WWE: Vince McMahon didn't ever see 'incredible' star as a 'main eventer'

How do WWE Superstars feel about being able to stream on Twitch once again?

WWE talent were actually informed in April 2022 that they'd be able to stream on Twitch again, but a deal between WWE and the streaming platform took a while longer to reach than expected.

Talent, according to Fightful, were all pretty happy with the news that they'd be able to connect with fans and make additional money by being able to stream on Twitch once again.

Talent that we spoke to were very happy about the deal.

Fans will be delighted to hear that Triple H, who now heads up Talent Relations and Creative, wanted to allow talent to stream on Twitch, as some feared his promotion was why the deal was taking longer to come through.The news, which the report described as "great for fans", is just another example fo Triple H listening to what the fans want and delivering on those demands.You can find all of the latest WWE news and rumours right here.You can watch WWE Raw and SmackDown live in the UK on BT Sport and in the US on the USA Network and FOX respectively.