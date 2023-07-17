Legendary wrestler turned Hollywood megastar, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson could be on his way back to the WWE, as the company appears to be planting seeds that could lead to the 51-year-old icon's return to the ring.

Rumors have been running rampant about The Rock's WWE future ever since the company pulled the trigger on "The Bloodline" storyline involving his family members, WWE Undisputed Champion Roman Reigns and Jimmy and Jey Uso.

Right now, the WWE's most prominent featured storyline is showing the fall of The Bloodline faction, and it has long been speculated that The Rock was scheduled to play a role in some way or another in the feud around this year's WrestleMania 39 premium live event, but plans ultimately never came to pass due to Rock's busy Hollywood schedule.

Is The Rock returning to WWE?

The Rock's last match in the WWE came at WrestleMania 29 on April 7th, 2013, when he lost the WWE Championship to John Cena, although he did have a very short 'match' against Erick Rowan at WrestleMania 32 back in 2016.

Now, if events that transpired on this week's SmackDown are anything to go by, "The People's Champion" could be poised to lace up the boots once again.

Grayson Waller is a popular act in the WWE right now, despite only wrestling a single match in a losing effort against WWE Hall of Famer, Edge.

Waller has continued to grow and evolve his character, primarily with his "Grayson Waller Effect" segment on the blue brand. Now, it seems that Waller has his sights set on grabbing the attention of another wrestling legend in The Rock.

Image Credits: WWE

Last week, Waller made The Rock the subject of a Twitter roast, and "The Great One" responded.

This resulted in the two engaging in a bitter war of words over on the social media platform. Waller, mocking The Rock's debut outfit, received a response from Rocky who said that 'Waller looks and sound like he dropped out of some jabroni’s balloon knot.' Waller then bought the drama to television on the 14th July edition of WWE SmackDown.

Waller said that The Rock is too busy ignoring the drama going down on weekly television with his own family, but can still find time to reply to Waller on social media. Waller concluded by saying that if The Rock is that desperate for the Grayson Waller rub, he knows where to find him.

There could be something in this too, with Ringside News reporting that "Rock is hurting for positive publicity, so there may be something in the works.” This could bring a lot of positive attention his way."

Will The Rock be at SummerSlam?

The next massive premium live event on the WWE calendar is the annual SummerSlam, which is always one of the biggest shows of the year.

The show is scheduled to take place on August 5th, 2023 and is expected to be main evented by Bloodline members Roman Reigns, as Jey Uso has his sights set on dethroning the Undisputed WWE Champion after handing him his first loss in almost 4 years at the recent Money in the Bank event.

Right now, it looks like the WWE is planting seeds to have The Rock show up and be a guest on 'The Grayson Waller Effect' segment, which could result in an impromptu match.

If The Rock does appear on the same show that is scheduled to be headlined by his own family members, it will certainly prove to be an interesting situation to say the least, and it would be hard to imagine that "The Great One" would leave the arena without commenting publicly on the ongoing Bloodline situation, which could potentially sow further seeds to the dream match between The Rock and Roman Reigns somewhere down the line.

Image Credits: WWE

GiveMeSport will keep you updated on the developing situation with The Rock and Grayson Waller's ongoing feud in the WWE as more breaking news reaches us, but it looks like we could be seeing The Rock return to the WWE, potentially in time for SummerSlam, and it remains to be seen if the legend will have anything to do with WWE's biggest anniversary at WrestleMania 40 in 2024.

Related: WWE: 'Megastar' is 'no longer speaking' to The Rock after friendship fell apart