Triple H could be set to have Big E return in the WWE Draft, a new report has teased.

The former WWE Champion has been out of action for over a year with a broken neck, but could return as early as tomorrow night's SmackDown show.

The potential return of Big E could serve as just one of many surprises Triple H has up his sleeve for the WWE Draft, which he has promised will 'change the game'.

Is Big E returning to WWE?

Big E broke his neck during a match on SmackDown in March 2022, and hasn't been seen on TV since.

However, the New Day star could be nearing a return, with WRKD Wrestling reporting that Big E has been discussed for the WWE Draft, which kicks off tomorrow night on SmackDown.

The report would suggest that Big E, who has been described as someone that 'everybody loves' is nearing a return to the ring, or has even been cleared to compete again.

Triple H, according to the Wrestling Observer, actually thought about bringing Big E back at WrestleMania earlier this month, which you can read more about by clicking here, but Kofi Kingston's injury meant that those plans were shelved.

What are Triple H's plans for the WWE Draft?

Triple H, unsurprisingly, has been putting a serious amount of time and effort into ensuring that the 2023 WWE Draft is successful.

As such, 'The Game' is said to have many surprises up his sleeve, some which have been leaked and reported ahead of time.

WRKD Wrestling, for example, is reporting that both Cora Jade and Tyler Bate are in line for call-ups to WWE's main roster, landing on either Raw or SmackDown, which you can read more about by clicking here.

That's not all, as PWInsider is reporting that Pretty Deadly and Ilja Dragunov are also expected to move on from NXT in the WWE Draft, which you can also read more about by clicking here, landing on Raw and SmackDown respectively.

WWE fans don't have to wait too long to see what Triple H has planned too, with the WWE Draft kicking off tomorrow night on Friday Night SmackDown, before concluding next week on Monday Night Raw.

