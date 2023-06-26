Triple H will reportedly have a major WWE Superstar make his return to the ring after being on the shelf with a debilitating back injury for over a year.

Randy Orton was written off television last year following an angle with The Bloodline, with the WWE star requiring extensive spinal surgery to fix.

But now, it has been revealed that the lengthy recovery process of Orton's surgery may soon be coming to an end.

Is Randy Orton returning to WWE?

On a recent episode of "The Kurt Angle Show" podcast, the WWE Hall of Famer ventured into the subject of Orton's status and said that Randy is doing much better, and is almost ready for an in-ring return.

Below are Angle's comments on the 14x World Champion's upcoming return, and when it could happen.

“Doing good man. He recovered from his back surgery. I think he’s gonna come back pretty damn soon."

As it turns out, there is no one major incident that resulted in "The Viper" sustaining his career-threatening back injury. Instead, it is the result of over two decades in a WWE ring which has worn Orton's body down over time.

Orton is believed to have been working in pain for quite some time but was determined to see his latest storyline pairing with Matt Riddle through as close to the end as possible. The popular duo, known as "RK-Bro" won the Raw tag-team championships on two occasions before Orton was sidelined.

WWE legend and current AEW wrestler Matt Hardy, who maintains a close personal friendship with Orton, also recently commented on The Viper's ongoing medical situation, stating that wear and tear over time, as well as getting older, often results in these kinds of nagging injuries that eventually require addressing.

“Once again, it’s very weird, as you get older, it’s just like you have to change things to keep your body in a certain condition and I’m constantly in a process of changing things. I had a long conversation with Randy Orton. He was talking about how messed up his body was just from doing the RKO over and over and over again and you know, I told him, ‘You can only imagine how my hips and lower back feel after all those leg drops over all the years’."

Latest news on Randy Orton's WWE return

Randy Orton's future in the WWE has been in question since the nature of his brutal surgery came to light last year. Speculation of his impending retirement from active in-ring competition ran wild a few months ago when his father, Bob Orton, reported that doctors have told Randy to not return to the ring for the sake of his health.

If Kurt Angle's comments on his podcast are anything to go by however, it looks like the 'perfect' star could be due to return to TV soon, potentially in time for SummerSlam, an annual event which Orton is no stranger to.

Orton famously became the youngest WWE World Heavyweight Champion in history at SummerSlam 2004 when he defeated Chris Benoit at only 24 years old, beginning a lengthy path of success in his 20-plus year WWE career thus far.

