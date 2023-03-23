Triple H will put Bobby Lashley on the card for WWE WrestleMania 39, even if Bray Wyatt cannot make the show, GiveMeSport has learned.

WrestleVotes told GiveMeSport in an exclusive interview that Lashley is still expected to be on the show next weekend, which will come as great news to fans of the former WWE Champion.

This comes as Bray, Lashley's scheduled opponent for the show, has been off TV since February 16, and looks likely to miss WrestleMania next weekend.

Will Bobby Lashley still be at WrestleMania 39?

As noted, since February, Lashley v Wyatt has been WWE's plans for WrestleMania, although an 'illness' that Bray is dealing, according to Fightful, with has thrown those plans into question.

Even if Bobby v Bray doesn't happen, WrestleVotes has told GiveMeSport that Triple H still has plans to put Lashley on the card for WrestleMania 39 next weekend.

A personal health issue on Bray Wyatt's part is going to keep Bobby Lashley off the WrestleMania card. With that said, I know that there's a backup plan... I do know that they're gonna get Lashley on the card in some form

At the time of writing, there's no word on whether or not Bray v Bobby is slated to happen, but the fact it's not been announced with WrestleMania just nine days away isn't a great sign.

WrestleVotes also told GiveMeSport that WWE's plans for Lashley, should Wyatt be unable to make the show, are expected to involve LA Knight, who is also without a match for WrestleMania.

I heard the plans for Bobby had something to do with La Knight. I think there's a tie-in with some type of segment that LA Knight is going to be involved in.

So, if Bray is unable to make WrestleMania, it seems like LA Knight and Lashley are set to share the screen at WWE's biggest show of the year.

At the time of writing, it's also worth noting, there's no word on if Lashley and Knight will have a match on the show, or if it'll just be a segment they're part of, potentially also with Stone Cold Steve Austin.

Lashley and Knight are two of WWE's most popular stars, so fans will be delighted to hear that Triple H still has plans to showcase both men at WrestleMania on April 1/2.

Read More: WWE WrestleMania: Triple H bringing back 'perfect' star after ten-month hiatus

GiveMeSport will, of course, keep you updated with all the latest news surrounding WrestleMania 39 and Triple H's plans for Bobby Lashley, LA Knight and Bray Wyatt over the coming week.

You can find all of the latest WWE news and rumours right here.

You can watch WWE Raw and SmackDown live in the UK on BT Sport and in the US on the USA Network and FOX respectively.