Vince McMahon has made his presence felt the past few weeks as major changes to creative were made at the last minute, drastically altering last week's WWE shows from what Triple H had planned.

The last-minute changes have both confused fans and caused a great deal of frustration in the locker room and the creative team with McMahon exercising his creative control, and his power over the product is expected to grow dramatically over the coming months.

A brand-new report has stated that a "big meeting" that was previously reported to be taking place backstage during Raw this past Monday, was actually a creative debate between Triple H and his team. as they attempt to find ways to prevent Vince McMahon from making changes to the shows.

In something that seems like a storyline lifted straight out of the Attitude Era, WWE's Head of Creative, Triple H, is embroiled in a war with his real-life father-in-law, Vince McMahon. The story first broke last week when it was reported that McMahon had made "massive changes" to WWE's scheduled Raw, which saw a widely advertised match cancelled without warning.

Seth Rollins was booked and advertised to be hosting an open challenge for his world heavyweight championship, but confusingly, this never happened and instead, fans were given an angle between Rollins and Finn Balor, a change that was made by McMahon "at the last second".

Vince then struck again last Friday - this time in a bigger way - as pretty much the entire advertised SmackDown show was nowhere to be seen, and it was barely recognizable compared to what had been hyped and built around for the past week on both TV and social media.

A widely advertised match between Bayley and Shotzi was canceled without reference, a storyline that had been built around Baron Corbin was nowhere to be seen, and a highly anticipated LA Knight match was changed, although this one wasn't so bad, as fans got to see "The Megastar" go one-on-one with Rey Mysterio.

All of these were specifically plans made by Triple H and his team of creatives that had been built up, in some instances, for weeks, only for Vince McMahon to dramatically alter the shows at the last second.

The hugely successful main roster cameo appearance of NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes is however believed to be directly from the creative of Triple H and Shawn Michaels with no word on how McMahon feels about the 28-year-old superstar reaching us just yet.

How will Triple H stop Vince McMahon from making changes to creative?

According to a new report from Fightful the reason that WWE is advertising matches so far in advance as of late is an attempt at a preventative measure to stop McMahon from getting involved.

It is believed that McMahon is not a fan of straying from previously advertised content and prefers to see advertised matches and segments go ahead as planned.

It is hoped that long-term booking will stop McMahon from making "major" changes to storylines at the last minute, and this is the strategy that is currently being deployed by Triple H and the heads of creative.

In the weeks to come following the aftermath of the reported "big meeting" that took place at Raw, fans can expect Triple H and co to start advertising matches way ahead of their scheduled time both on TV and via social media, as a way to foil any intervention from McMahon.

Given the massive changes to advertised matches last week however, it remains to be seen if "The Game's" new strategy will work, and more frustrations and confusion is expected in the weeks and months to come as WWE moves ahead with the Endeavour merger.

