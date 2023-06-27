People within WWE, including Triple H, are reportedly unhappy with Vince McMahon’s creative influence and ability to overrule the creative plans.

Since Vince McMahon returned to WWE around the start of this year to facilitate a sale, his tendency to get involved in the company’s creative process has only increased.

Initially, the 77-year-old wasn’t planning on altering the on-screen product, however, his impact was certainly felt on the April 3 edition of Monday Night Raw, immediately following WrestleMania 39.

Is Vince McMahon in charge of WWE?

While the changes to the Raw after ‘Mania left many fans upset, some shows that Vince has adjusted have been enjoyable, leading to a mixed bag of results when it comes to his involvement with creative.

The most recent example of McMahon’s influence over creative turns out to be a negative one, as this past Friday’s episode of SmackDown saw many last-minute changes.

To comment on the changes, Dave Meltzer has revealed on Wrestling Observer Radio that people backstage in WWE are unhappy with the heavy alterations, though, not even Triple H can challenge what Vince wants to do.

‘He re-did the entire show (SmackDown). I’ve heard a lot about this, and I know that there’s rumors that… everyone’s gotta be, like, treading on water. Because I am sure, logic will tell you, that there are many unhappy people. And Paul Levesque has to be one of them. These are matches that were built up with promos, they’ve been promoted for a week, they did the angles last week, and then just take them away like nothing. So it’s gotta be frustrating for the writers, it’s gotta be frustrating for Paul Levesque. But the thing is, it’s Vince, right? And you can’t say anything. That’s what somebody brought up to me, if you’re a writer, you can’t say anything to Vince. Even if you’re Paul Levesque you can’t say anything to Vince because you’re f**ked if you say anything to Vince. So you can’t say anything.

They’re trying to figure out a way to have him not do this. One person noted to me like, it would be a lot better if you did it the day before, or two days before. But he’s doing it the day of the show.'

What changes has Vince McMahon made to WWE Raw?

Originally, Bayley was set to put her spot in this Saturday’s Money in the Bank ladder match on the line against Shotzi and Baron Corbin was scheduled to face Cameron Grimes last week on SmackDown, with both matches axed from the show late in the day.

Also, LA Knight’s triple threat match with Butch and Santos Escobar was changed into a one-on-one match between Knight and Rey Mysterio, which The Megastar won.

Meltzer would go on to discuss Vince’s priorities when it comes to booking weekly shows, and how some of Triple H's favourite performers are often overlooked by McMahon.

“Yeah, you missed out on Seth Rollins and Ciampa, would have probably had a really good match. Ciampa would have lost but it would have been… I think he would have benefited a lot more losing to Seth than he would beating Miz. He didn’t get anything out of beating Miz. But, he’s not Vince’s priority. All these things that are advertised that don’t happen in the last couple of weeks, they’re always, or 90% of the time or more, they’re Vince. But this one was the most because it was three matches advertised all pulled hours before the show. So there was a lot of frustration. But it’s Vince."

Despite only altering a handful of shows, frustration is mounting within the company, and there was reportedly a backstage meeting last night at Raw to discuss Vince’s involvement, the outcome of which is still unknown.