Logan Paul and Ricochet were involved in a dangerous spot during the men's WWE Money in the Bank ladder match.

The move didn't go to plan though, with Ricochet and the social media star 'botching' the move.

WWE then showed a brawl video between both men on Raw, with Triple H reportedly changing plans after what went down at Money in the Bank.

What happened at Money in the Bank?

WWE Money in the Bank 2023 was an absolute banger and the excitement kicked off right from the Men’s Money in the Bank ladder match. Though Damian Priest won the battle, all the other six stars nailed their performances.

While all the stars turned out to be impressive, Logan Paul and Ricochet laid it all on the line to get to the coveted briefcase. Among some dangerous bumps both stars took, one particular spot between both men made a lot of headlines.

While Ricochet and Logan Paul were climbing the ladder, LA Knight tried to stop them by taking the ladder down. During this action, Paul and Ricochet were planned to land on the ropes and go through a setup of two tables.

Though the dangerous spot was delivered, Logan Paul botched it while landing on the ropes. While the whole planned action was expected to ‘go viral’, the botch forced a change in plans. WWE initially planned to use the spot as a foundation to a rivalry between Paul and Ricochet.

A backstage brawl video was shown during the recent episode of Monday Night Raw. As per a report from Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the ''viral" video between Ricochet and Paul was set up to replace the botch at Money in the Bank as the foundation for a rivalry between both men.

Image Credits: WWE

When is Logan Paul's next WWE match?

Ricochet called out Logan Paul for a face-to-face confrontation during Monday Night Raw this week. With the segment made official between both men, it is clear that WWE has planned a massive rivalry involving Paul and Ricochet.

With SummerSlam down the line, it seems that the rivalry will culminate into a mega match for the premium live event. Ricochet and Logan Paul were not involved in a dangerous spot for the first time. At Royal Rumble 2023, both men crashed into each other delivering a springboard splash which came out as a massive collision.

The in-ring chemistry between Ricochet and Logan Paul is evidently outstanding. A rivalry between both men can culminate into a great battle to bring the best out of both stars. This could also be a headstart for Ricochet to get back into the championship picture.

On the other hand, Logan Paul could once again define himself as one of the most blessed superstars on the whole roster. If Paul stays active after SummerSlam 2023, the WWE Universe may expect both Ricochet and Logan Paul to extend things. Both men have been very impressive with weapons and a no disqualification match between them could be a show-stealer.

Stay connected with GIVEMESPORT to get the latest WWE updates ahead of SummerSlam 2023.