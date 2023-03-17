Rhea Ripley v Charlotte Flair is set to main event WWE WrestleMania 39 for 'political reasons', it has been claimed.

With WrestleMania nearing, fans are still hoping that Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens v The Usos main events night one.

However, the Wrestling Observer is reporting that Triple H has gone in another direction for the show's closing match.

What matches will main event WrestleMania 39?

Cody Rhodes v Roman Reigns, for The Tribal Chief's Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, will main event WrestleMania 39 night two.

The match is for WWE's biggest prize and with Roman being WWE's biggest star, there was no doubt that it'd be chosen to close the second night.

However, there was a lot of debate about the match that'd be chosen to main event of the show's first night, on April 1.

The Wrestling Observer is reporting that Rhea Ripley v Charlotte Flair is the match that Triple H has gone with, opting with the women's bout for "political reasons", via WrestleTalk.

The two WrestleMania main events will be Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley on 4/1 and Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes on 4/2. We were told that there were political reasons in play to where Flair vs. Ripley would most likely get that spot.

It's believed that the reason Ripley v Flair has been chosen is because of the fact there was no women's match main eventing last year's WrestleMania, so WWE feels as if they've got to have one at this year's show.

Who matches are confirmed for WrestleMania 39?

With WrestleMania 39 now just over two weeks away, WWE has already confirmed several matches for the biggest show of the year.

Below is the complete card that, as of right now, has been officially announced for WrestleMania 39, either night one or night two.

Logan Paul v Seth Rollins

Bianca Belair (c) v Asuka - Raw Women's Championship

Charlotte Flair (c) v Rhea Ripley - SmackDown Women's Championship

Omos v Brock Lesnar

Gunther (c) v Sheamus or Drew McIntyre - Intercontinental Championship

Edge v Finn Balor - Hell in a Cell

Austin Theory (c) v John Cena - United States Championship

Becky Lynch, Lita & Trish Stratus v Bayley, IYO SKY & Dakota Kai

Roman Reigns (c) v Cody Rhodes - Undisputed WWE Universal Championship

More matches are set to be announced for the show over the coming days, including the aforementioned Zayn and Owens v The Usos match for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship.

A match between Rey Mysterio, who is also going into the WWE Hall of Fame, and his son Dominik, is also set to be confirmed for next month's show.

