Highlights Edge has been removed from all of WWE's internal rosters and it is unclear where he will show up next in the wrestling industry.

There is speculation that Edge may join AEW and reunite with Christian Cage, but some fans are unsure if that would be the best move for his career.

WWE themselves have officially taken Edge off of all their internal roster listings, indicating that they won't be able to use him for some time and can't factor him into any creative decisions or plans.

With AEW WrestleDream this weekend, it has come out that Triple H has officially removed Edge from all of WWE's internal rosters.

The in-ring future of Edge has been a popular point of discussion among wrestling fans and media aggregators for quite some time, but the rumours have picked up in the last couple of weeks.

The man himself has never shied away from discussing his options, but his recent match with Sheamus on August 18 has set the spark going once again, with many feeling that that'll be his last match in a WWE ring.

Is Edge leaving WWE?

Many wondered whether the 49-year-old’s recent match with Sheamus would be his last under the WWE banner, or even his final outing altogether, but possibilities are open to Edge outside of Vince McMahon’s company.

The feeling within many areas of the wrestling community appears to be that Edge will reunite with Christian Cage, the reigning TNT Champion. People within WWE, including Triple H, are even of the belief that the Hall of Famer is AEW-bound.

Christian is arguably in the midst of some of the best work of his career, being backed up by Luchasaurus. Some have suggested that Edge coming into AEW to be slotted into the act may not be the best move, especially since it'll be bold to have the Hall of Famer be a heel upon his debut, but a rekindling of the loved tag team may be too good an opportunity to not take advantage of.

Some fans are certainly getting their hopes up regarding Edge’s potential move to AEW, and per PWInsider, we now know that the viewers may not be the only ones who are gearing up to see the star outside the company, as WWE themselves have officially taken him off of all their internal roster listings.

Edge has been removed from the Miscellaneous list of WWE's internal roster. A couple weeks ago, Edge was removed from the internal roster, but then added on the Miscellaneous list, which he has now been removed from too.

Is Edge joining AEW?

This seems to indicate that, while there is no official confirmation as to where Edge will decide to show up next, WWE is under the impression that they won’t be able to use the Rated R Superstar for some time and therefore can’t factor him into any creative decisions or plans.

Of course, there will be those who will be desperate for Edge, who Mark Henry praised for 'rising to the top', to come back to WWE in the near future, particularly if his career is winding down as many would feel as if WrestleMania would be as perfect a retirement stage as any wrestler could get.

RELATED: Several in WWE left 'unhappy' with release of 'underrated star'Though, at least for now, it appears all the more likely that we will need to get used to seeing Edge outside of the company he has spent 25 years contracted to, with his deal reportedly set to expire tomorrow (Saturday 30).

As always, should more come out about Edge’s WWE status, GiveMeSport will keep you informed.