Highlights WWE talent have been informed that CM Punk will not be returning to the company, despite recent hints and speculation.

There is a possibility that WWE sources are intentionally debunking Punk's return rumors to maintain a surprise factor, but the feeling is that a comeback isn't on the horizon

Although Punk's return looked unlikely due to past issues, his star power and potential for generating revenue cannot be ignored. However, for now, wrestlers have been told he isn't coming back.

An update has emerged regarding stories of CM Punk allegedly returning to WWE soon, including what the company's wrestlers have been told about a potential comeback.

After several weeks of WWE seemingly dropping hints alluding to Punk's return to the company on their weekly shows, many thought that a comeback was on the horizon, but that doesn't appear to be what's happening.

WWE talent, when asking higher-ups about the possibility of Punk returning, have been told that nothing is in the works right now, and been informed that reports that the two parties are 'in talks' are wide of the mark.

Is CM Punk returning to WWE?

CM Punk remains the hottest free agent in all of professional wrestling right now, despite his highly controversial departure from AEW last month following a second backstage altercation, this time at Wembley Stadium during All In.

In the last few weeks, rumours of Punk returning to WWE have intensified following several hints made on Raw and at Fastlane, including references to famous his promos, Seth Rollins labelling himself "the best in the world" and even Shinsuke Nakamura using his finishing manoeuvre, the GTS.

This was followed by a report last week which indicated Punk and WWE were 'in talks', with Haus of Wrestling noting that it's a 'safe bet' that the former World Champion is at Survivor Series, which takes place in Chicago, in November.

What have WWE talent been told about a CM Punk return?

However, according to a fresh report from Fightful, WWE has told their talent that CM Punk will not be returning to the company. The 'hints' dropped by talent as of late were apparently just the wrestlers working of their own accord, rather than strategically scripted lines intended to prelude his comeback.

It's worth noting that there's always a chance that WWE sources are feeding rumours debunking Punk's return in an attempt to keep it a surprise come Survivor Series, but it has to be said that a comeback has looked unlikely for the longest time due to the amount of bridges he burnt when he publicly walked out of the company almost a decade ago.

RELATED: The Rock could 'screw people over' with future WWE plansOf course, it is also important to factor in the star power associated with Punk's name. He was AEW's top merchandise seller, and there is always the potential of WWE taking a chance on a return simply for the amount of money he would be able to generate for them, and the amount of eyes he would bring to the product.

However, as of now, talent have been told that he isn't coming back into the company, and it's unlikely that Triple H and co would want to lie to their own wrestlers, especially considering how high backstage morale is right now.

Real Name Phil Brooks Ring Name CM Punk Date of Birth October 26, 1978 (age 44) Height 6ft 2in Weight 218lb Debut 1999 Accolades 2x AEW Champion, 3x World Heavyweight Champion, 2x WWE Champion, 2x Money in the Bank Winner (2008, 2009)

'The Best In the World' has been mostly quiet about his future since he was fired from AEW, but during a commentary appearance for a CFFC show in the middle of September, he noted that he has 'time on his hands' for the next two months, seemingly alluding to his non-compete clause with Tony Khan's company coming to an end in November, just in time for Survivor Series.

This is the origin of the CM Punk WWE return rumours, combined with the recent hints on television and the endless amount of content in the rumour mill right now talking about his return, it is no surprise that Punk is appearing in trends almost every day.

CM Punk always seems right at home when he is commentating at events and, as wrestling fans are very well aware, he never runs out of things to talk about. He is a very entertaining commentator, so there is always a chance if Punk's in-ring career is over, this would be his career path moving forward.

There are also plenty of other wrestling promotions out there right now that would likely be willing to pay for and subsequently benefit from a superstar of Punk's caliber. Impact Wrestling, MLW, NWA and even NJPW could all be quality platforms for the former WWE and AEW star to express himself in an uncensored manner, and bring fresh eyes to their product.

Related: CM Punk 'has to mend fences' with two top stars before he makes WWE return Punk has also worked indirectly for WWE in the past for a show called 'WWE Backstage' that aired on Fox. If WWE chooses to not work directly with Punk, there is always the potential of a legends deal which would allow both parties to profit from CM Punk-related merchandise, action figures and WWE Network content.

GIVEMESPORT will keep you up to date on all the latest breaking news regarding the highly talked about future of CM Punk as soon as new information reaches us.