Highlights Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, and Adam Page have all signed brand-new deals with AEW, putting an end to speculation about them joining WWE.

The Elite's decision to remain with AEW has divided wrestling fans, as many were excited about the possibility of seeing them in the WWE.

However, it has now emerged that The Elite never really even held serious talks with Triple H about signing with WWE

The future of some of the most popular wrestlers outside the WWE has been up in the air as of late with Triple H reportedly having a keen interest in signing them.

Kenny Omega, Matt Jackson, Nick Jackson and "Hangman" Adam Page have been making headlines during ongoing contract negotiations after it was previously reported that their AEW deals were coming to an end.

This made the prospect of them joining the WWE a very real and tantalizing scenario for wrestling fans who have been calling to see "The Elite" on WWE programming for many years.

Are The Elite joining WWE?

Unfortunately for the WWE Universe, it looks as though seeing the four top-tier athletes on WWE Raw or SmackDown will have to remain a pipe dream for now, as Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks and Page have all inked brand-new deals to remain with Tony Khan's 'All Elite Wrestling', it has been revealed.

Image credits: AEW

Kenny Omega, "Hangman" Adam Page and The Young Bucks, Matt and Nick Jackson have all signed brand-new, long-term deals to stay with Tony Khan's AEW promotion.

Three of the four members of the group, Omega and The Young Bucks, will also continue to serve as 'Executive Vice Presidents' for the company backstage, while also continuing their in-ring careers across AEW's flagship TV shows, 'Dynamite', 'Rampage' and 'Collision'.

Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated shared the news which has divided professional wrestling fans.

While many are happy to see The Elite remain in AEW, the prospect of their free agency and potentially signing with the WWE was a very exciting one, especially considering Cody Rhodes' rise to superstardom since he jumped ship from AEW to the WWE back in 2022.

The Elite have been so important to the launch of AEW, with the Young Bucks going all in when I first approached them in 2018 about my dream to create an international pro wrestling promotion. Now, as we celebrate tonight’s 200th episode of Dynamite, I’m excited to share that Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, and Hangman Adam Page will all be staying in AEW for years to come. We look forward to celebrating the great news with fans around the world." - Tony Khan on addressing the news of re-signing The Elite.

Image Credits: WWE

Did WWE hold talks with The Elite?

It has been revealed that Kenny Omega, Matt and Nick Jackson had all given serious thought about the prospect of free agency and subsequently joining the WWE roster.

It had previously been reported that there was significant interest from the WWE in signing the four members of The Elite, but no major talks with Triple H about them actually seriously considering jumping ship ever took place.

Image Credits: WWE

In recent years, "Hangman" Adam Page has worked very popular storylines with WWE veterans Jon Moxley, formerly known as The Shield's Dean Ambrose alongside Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins, Bryan Danielson, formerly known as Daniel Bryan, and the ever-controversial CM Punk.

The Young Bucks have built up an awesome feud with FTR, formerly known as The Revival in the WWE, and Omega has worked incredible matches with WWE legend Chris Jericho during his time in AEW.

Related: WWE: Big indication that ex-AEW star has agreed deal with Triple H

In the past few months, it had been reported that Triple H and WWE believed they had a very real chance of signing Kenny Omega, who is a global superstar in his own right.

Omega was famously a member of The Bullet Club in Japan alongside the likes of WWE's AJ Styles, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson. All four men were recently candid about the possibility of joining the WWE and their final decision to resign with AEW. Kenny Omega had the following to say on the subject:

“I was careful to weigh out all options and was open-minded to all possibilities. I’m here to help whomever I can while I’m still around. AEW not only allows me to continue doing what I do at a high level, but allows the freedom to pursue some other passions I have in life–which, after nearly 25 years in the ring, have become more and more important to me." - Kenny Omega on signing a new deal with AEW.

Image credits: WWE & AEW

Meanwhile, Nick Jackson directly addressed the rumors of The Young Bucks joining the WWE with the following:

“If we’re going to be honest the schedule was a huge part of it, I have a wife and three young children and seeing them as much as possible was a big factor. I’m not going to lie, the money was a huge factor, too. At this point of my life and career, I just couldn’t see myself being on the road half of the year or even more than that. I have so much respect for the guys and girls that are able to do that year after year. We for sure could’ve made memories in WWE, but what’s more important to me is making memories with my family. With the position we’re in, I’ll be able to do that and still make memories in AEW.” - Nick Jackson, addressing talks with the WWE.

Image credits: AEW

For now, it looks like the five-star match machines will all be staying with AEW for the foreseeable future. All four men have signed lengthy contracts to remain with Tony Khan's company and the chances of them joining the WWE soon are slim to none, but who knows what the future may bring when contract negotiations roll around again in a few years time.

