WWE may be about to pull the trigger on a massive 'publicity' stunt for Logan Paul that could be set to take place at the Money in the Bank this weekend.

According to a new report, "internal talks" have been taking place within the WWE creative team that could see the social media megastar walk away with the Money in the Bank briefcase on July 1.

Should Triple H have him win the match, Logan will be guaranteed a WWE Championship of his choosing.

"The Ultimate Influencer" made his return to WWE programming on the June 19th episode of WWE Raw where he announced that he would be the seventh man competing in the men's Money in the Bank ladder match, with Paul set to clash with the stars of the WWE in what is all but guaranteed to be a truly exciting match.

Logan Paul's entry into the Money in the Bank ladder match came as a shock to wrestling fans, but it certainly gave the WWE a lot of media coverage and attention heading into the London show on July 1.

The general belief within the WWE is that having Logan Paul win the match would bring more eyes to the product, and with WWE at a critical annual juncture right now as they tread closer to SummerSlam, one of their biggest yearly events, additional exposure from a star of the calibre of Paul would be massive for the company.

Logan Paul caters to a massive audience of over 20 million followers on both YouTube and Instagram and his content appeals to a modern audience.

Paul's crossover into the world of the WWE has been nothing short of a massive success for both parties as Paul, who genuinely loves the WWE, has certainly put in the work to make himself a standout member of the WWE roster whenever he appears, and his in-ring style is very believable compared to other celebrities that make the jump.

WRKD Wrestling (via WrestleTalk) have stated that Paul winning the match is definitely a possibility with members of creative pitching the idea internally as a means of generating publicity and bringing more eyes to the WWE product.

Who will win the Money In the Bank?

GiveMeSport have previously reported that the winner of the ladder match is "locked in", but right now it is uncertain as to who will be getting that pivotal, career defining moment.

An obvious favorite since the show was announced is Damian Priest, who is a standout member of Judgment Day and is riding a massive wave of momentum at the moment.

The 40-year-old veteran of the legendary Monster Factory training facility has a lot of internal support and respect, and is consistently standing out with his impressive in-ring skills and his overall superstar look which many regarding him as having "It".

Another top pick is LA Knight who is currently white-hot in the WWE and creative need to jump on that ship sooner rather than later. Drawing reference to the Daniel Bryan situation many years ago, Knight is the chosen one by the WWE Universe right now, with the audience even choosing to boo WWE legend Rey Mysterio in favor of cheering Knight last week on SmackDown, something which is completely unheard of as Rey is a lifelong favorite of wrestling fans all over the globe.

The third and final choice for a winner is none-other than Logan. The internet phenomenon is a genuine superstar in the ring and out, and even Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio is on team Logan Paul, as seen in these comments made last week.

"I think Logan Paul should win the match. This guy's great. He can talk, he looks good, he can work, he's great, and he's a big celebrity. He's a bigger celebrity than anyone they've got in the entire company. So, why not?"

With just two days to go until the WWE is live from the O2 arena in London for the Money in the Bank premium live event, GiveMeSport will keep you updated on any breaking news regarding the event as we get it.

