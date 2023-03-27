Triple H is 'in talks' to reunite Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano after WWE WrestleMania 39, it has been claimed.

The tag team formerly known as DIY hasn't been active since 2020, but Triple H is considering putting them back together soon.

The move has been teased by Gargano in recent interviews, and appears to potentially be on the cards for the next few months.

Is Triple H going to reunite DIY?

One of the feuds that earned Triple H his flowers during his time running NXT as Ciampa and Gargano's incredible storyline and set of matches.

Before feuding though, the pair were part of a tag team known as DIY, and it has now emerged that Triple H wants to reunite the former NXT Tag Team Champions.

WRKD Wrestling is reporting that WWE's Chief Content Officer is 'in talks' to reunite the iconic NXT tag team on the main roster coming out of WrestleMania, via WrestleTalk.

There’s talks of Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa linking up on the main roster after WrestleMania, with Gargano going as far as to say this during an interview this week.

Ciampa is out with an injury right now, undergoing hip surgery in late-2022. At the time of writing, there's no word on when fans can expect to see Tommaso back on their screens.

However, rumours have indicated that with WWE not likely to bring in any top names for the Raw and SmackDown shows after WrestleMania, that Ciampa could be one of the returns saved for the show.

DIY are one of wrestling's most beloved tag teams, and were even described as "beautiful" by former NXT Champion Aleister Black, so fans will be relishing the opportunity to see them back together on TV.

What else is Triple H planning for after WrestleMania 39?

News of a reunion between Ciampa and Gargano being considered comes just as reports have also indicated that Triple H has big plans for another Cruiserweight Classic participant.

Reports also from WRKD Wrestling claim that Mustafa Ali is set to be given a "bigger spotlight" coming out of WrestleMania

This month, GiveMeSport has also reported that Triple H will return Butch to his old 'Pete Dunne' gimmick used in NXT by the end of the year.

