The Judgment Day is undoubtedly one of the hottest things in WWE currently.

Though they are a part of Raw, they have also made appearances on other brands and dominated over the roster.

On the latest episode of NXT, Dominik Mysterio defeated Wes Lee to become the new NXT North American Champion.

Latest news on Judgement Day

Speaking of Judgement Day, a new report has emerged claiming that Triple H is thrilled with the work the faction is doing every week in WWE, regardless of the show their on.

Judgment Day is one of the major reasons Monday Night Raw has been quite entertaining for the past few months. Aside from their from Raw, the faction has managed to jump to other brands as well and have easily got millions talking.

Damian Priest got the spotlight after winning the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match this year. This has brought him into the world title picture as well.

On the other hand, the reigning Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley has been on the top of the roster for quite some time now.

Image Copyright: WWE

Finn Balor, on the other hand, hasn't got things going his way for quite some time now.

The former two-time NXT Champion has not been able to digest his loss against Seth Rollins at Money in the Bank yet. After some impromptu attacks on the champion, Balor has managed to get a rematch against Rollins at SummerSlam 2023.

While all other stars rose to the world title scene, Dominik Mysterio wasn't given that push until now. On a recent episode of NXT, Mysterio challenged Wes Lee for the NXT North American Championship. Out of nowhere, Mysterio shocked the world and defeated the young star to give a new direction to his career.

Credit: WWE.com

How does WWE feel about Judgement Day?

With the massive storylines and matches involving the Judgment Day, a new report has emerged revealing that Triple H is very happy with the faction's work. The faction is also given credit for the recent boost in NXT's value. Here's what the report from PWInsider stated:

"WWE is absolutely thrilled with Judgment Day appearing on WWE NXT programming, internally crediting it with helping to raise the audience in recent weeks."

This comes after a report that WWE views Judgement Day as the successor to The Bloodline, both in terms of storyline interest and longevity, which you can read more about by clicking here.

Image Credits: WWE

Will Judgment Day break up soon?

The Judgment Day might have had a brilliant run till now, but the faction is still on the verge of getting disbanded. Since Damian Priest became Mr. Money in the Bank, Finn Balor has found a lot of distractions in his rivalry with Seth Rollins.

The arguments between both men have been an issue for both Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio as well and the WWE Universe expects the faction to break soon. With SummerSlam approaching, Finn Balor may once again face some distractions due to Mr. Money in the Bank.

Damian Priest might make an appearance at the event to cash-in his contract on Seth Rollins or Finn Balor, in case the latter defeats Rollins. This may eventually lead to a Judgment Day breakup and usher a new era in the company.

Stay connected with GIVEMESPORT to get the latest updates on the Judgment Day.