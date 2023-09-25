A clip has resurfaced which shows Triple H questioning the heart of a trainee wrestler who was a big fan of WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg.

Wrestling is a tough business, we can all agree on that. Some are immediately picked out by management to sit pretty at the top of the card, while others have to scratch and claw in order to prove their worth to those who make the creative decisions.

These days, Triple H has a high-ranking role within WWE, holding the position of Chief Content Officer and being the general overseer when it comes to Raw and SmackDown’s on-screen decisions. Though, he wasn’t always destined for the top.

While he has had memorable characters, such as being part of D-Generation X and winning multiple world titles as The Game, when he came into WWE, he was given the ‘blue blood’ royal gimmick which didn’t exactly set the world alight.

What did Triple H say about Goldberg?

It’s fair to say that, when it comes to success in the wrestling business, it’s all about how the company choose to present you. As mentioned, a selection of performers get the proverbial rocket strapped to them and are given the most chance to become a true star. But, taking this approach often annoys those on the roster who are working hard to earn their spot, even if they are established roster members who have already won countless championships such as The Game.

One such example of Triple H being actively irritated by heavy push for a new star is when Goldberg had just started his wrestling journey. In a video shared by WRKD Wrestling on Twitter, Hunter's true feelings about the former WCW World Heavyweight Champion were revealed, as he dressed down a group of WWE hopefuls as one of the trainees revealed that he had a poster of Goldberg on his wall.

Video: Triple H tears apart Goldberg during a deleted scene from WWE Tough Enough.

Below is exactly what Triple H had to say to the trainee who, during the deleted scene, revealed that Goldberg was his idol within the wrestling industry...

“If your biggest idol in this business is a guy that’s been in the business for about a year, got everything handed to him, can’t have a match longer than four minutes, has not wrestled probably for more than three months straight because every three months he’s got a hangnail, he’s got a toothache, he’s got a tummy ache and he has to take time off, is it about telling a story? Or is it just about being a big jacked up guy that stands in the ring and is fed a bunch of guys, that really don’t know what they’re doing, to mow over. He abuses that. No heart for what we do. No guts. No heart. I’ve had to be helped up the stairs because I couldn’t walk myself to him, and I’ve wrestled for 45 minutes against Vince McMahon. But, I question the fact that when somebody has a poster of a guy on their wall that can’t suck it up enough to continue when he’s on top of a business, when he’s on top of a company, and they ask him to go, and he says ‘I’m sorry, I can’t. I’ve got to sit home for three months. I can’t even make it to TV. I’m sorry, I don’t like where the storyline’s going. So I can’t come in.’ I’ve got to question that guy’s heart.”

Latest news on Goldberg

Triple H’s comments clearly indicated his belief that Goldberg has a poor work ethic, particularly compared to himself. In WCW, the master of the Jackhammer was infamous for his 173-0 winning streak, though, the majority of those matches were very short, as The Game points out.

When he came to WWE, the company pushed him against some of their top names, such as The Rock and Chris Jericho, but, due to only signing a one-year deal, Goldberg didn’t stick around for long and wasn’t as successful during his first run as higher-ups had initially hoped.

The comments might have been from years ago, but the fact that Goldberg hasn't wrestled for WWE since Triple H became Chief Content Officer in July 2022 suggests that 'The Game' still isn't the biggest fan of his former rival, despite the fact that he's undeniably a big star.

Name Goldberg Triple H Date of Birth 27 December, 1966 (age 56) 27 July, 1969 (age 54) Height 6ft 4" 6ft 4" Weight 285lbs 255lbs Trained By DeWayne Bruce & WCW Power Plant Killer Kowalski Titles Won 2x World Heavyweight Championship & 2x Universal Championship 9x WWE Championship, 5x World Heavyweight Championship, 5x Intercontinental Championship, 2x European Championship, 1x WWE Tag Team Championship, 2x World Tag Team Championship, 1997 King of the Ring tournament winner & 2002 and 2016 Royal Rumble match winner

Goldberg's last match came in February of last year, when he lost a Universal Championship match in Saudi Arabia to Roman Reigns, and with Fightful revealing that the Hall of Famer is no longer contracted to WWE, it seems like he may have wrestled his final match for the wrestling giant.

GIVEMESPORT will, of course, keep you updated with all the latest news surrounding Goldberg and his future plans within wrestling, whatever they may be.