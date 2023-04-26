Triple H is facing a tough decision surrounding Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

Raw saw a new World Heavyweight Championship unveiled, but it was only the USA Network's 'second choice'

It's now being claimed that the network wants Roman, WWE's top star, to end up on Raw in the draft, which kicks off this week.

Where is Roman Reigns going in the WWE Draft?

Many fans expect Raw to end up with the new World Heavyweight Championship, and Roman to take his Undisputed Universal title to SmackDown in the WWE Draft.

However, that's far from a foregone conclusion, and a lot of that is down to the fact that the USA Network really wants Reigns on Monday nights.

Ringside News is reporting that the USA Network views the new title as 'second choice', instead wanting Reigns and The Bloodline to end up on their show.

USA Network wants Roman Reigns and the Bloodline on Raw, but that's difficult. Having a title belt exclusive to Raw is “second choice”. The Bloodline “remains first choice."

Things might not be as simple as the USA Network getting Roman on Raw just because they've asked for him, as similar demands will almost definitely have been made by FOX for SmackDown.

SmackDown is also WWE's most-watched show, and with FOX being the bigger network, it's expected that USA Network might end up without 'The Tribal Chief' on their shows.

Read More: WWE: Triple H to 'bring back' 2018 'exclusive' events

Spoiler on Triple H plans for the WWE Draft

With the Draft kicking off this week on SmackDown, before concluding on Raw next week, reports are now emerging spoiling some of Triple H's plans for the major WWE event.

For example, WRKD Wrestling is reporting that 'The Game' is considering running with brand-exclusive pay-per-view events soon, which you can read more about by clicking here.

Per the report, Raw and SmackDown could be getting their own monthly Premium Live Events, something WWE fans haven't been treated to since Fastlane in February 2018.

Read More: WWE Raw: Exactly what Triple H said to CM Punk during backstage interaction

NXT star are also expected to factor into the WWE Draft, with the likes of Pretty Deadly, Zoey Stark, Cameron Grimes and Tyler Bate expected to receive call-ups over the next week.

PWInsider is also reporting that Ilja Dragunov, formerly of NXT UK, is also in line for a call-up to the main roster, and could end up on SmackDown alongside long-time rival Gunther.

You can find all of the latest WWE news and rumours right here.

You can watch WWE Raw and SmackDown live in the UK on BT Sport and in the US on the USA Network and FOX respectively.