Triple H sees Von Wagner as a future WWE WrestleMania main eventer, it has been claimed.

Despite his undeniably fantastic look, Wagner hasn't really impressed WWE fans with his work thus far in NXT.

However, management still has high hopes for the 6ft 5" star, and sees him as a future top star for the company.

How does Triple H feel about Von Wagner?

As noted, Wagner hasn't exactly gotten over with fans as WWE would have hoped, with some even calling the NXT star "uncharismatic".

Despite that, WWE management still seems keen to make the experiment work, with the Wrestling Observer reporting that Wagner is seen as a future WrestleMania main eventer, via WrestleTalk.

“He’s tall, he’s got blond hair, they want him to main event WrestleMania, but you need charisma to get to that level.

As Dave Meltzer explains in his report, WWE wants Wagner to main event the biggest shows of the year, but the feeling is he needs to get more charismatic before he's given those opportunities.

Wagner was briefly brought up to WWE's main roster as a security guard in 2021, but those plans were scrapped, and he was sent back down to NXT.

Read More: WWE: Triple H 'is not discussing' return of former champion

What are Triple H's plans for Won Vagner?

At the time of writing, there's no word on the plans that Triple H, or NXT boss Shawn Michaels for that matter, have for Wganer over the coming weeks.

It's also not known whether or not he's planned to be brought up from NXT in the WWE Draft, but he's not been one of the names reported by reputable journalists.

Someone who could be called up to Raw or SmackDown though is Tyler Bate, as WRKD Wrestling reports that the ex-NXT UK Champion is in talks for a main roster move after impressing against Dolph Ziggler on Main Event last week.

After a well received match on Main Event against Dolph Ziggler, NXT’s Tyler Bate has been mentioned internally as a potential call-up during the upcoming WWE draft.

The WWE Draft kicks off in just eight days on the April 28 episode of SmackDown, so WWE fans won't have to wait too long to see if Triple H has plans for either Wagner or Bate on the main roster over the coming weeks.

GIVEMESPORT will, of course, keep you updated with all the latest news surrounding Von Wagner and a potential push for the NXT star in WWE.

You can find all of the latest WWE news and rumours right here.

You can watch WWE Raw and SmackDown live in the UK on BT Sport and in the US on the USA Network and FOX respectively.