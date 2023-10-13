Highlights Triple H has no interest in bringing back former NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose to WWE, as her name is never brought up in creative discussions.

It has emerged that Triple H has no interest in bringing former NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose back to WWE.

Being a global entity for over four decades, it’s the dream of many to be part of the WWE. Whether it be a lifelong ambition or something which is picked up later in life after initially going down other paths, earning a spot on their roster is an incredible position for any athlete to be in.

Today, there are 13 championships for wrestlers to fight for across Raw, SmackDown and NXT, so it’s fair to say that there is a need for the company to maintain a loaded and competitive crop of superstars in order to keep things new and exciting to viewers.

Which wrestlers did WWE release in September?

However, part of keeping things fresh is the change that the WWE roster goes through, with a constant cycle of ins and outs happening each year. One of the worst aspects of the business is the amount of releases that happen every couple of months. At this point, it’s clear that hardly anyone is safe from being considered for the chopping block.

In recent times, we’ve seen people like Dolph Ziggler and Shelton Benjamin, who many thought would stay with WWE into their retirement years and perhaps take on backstage roles, leave as part of the infamous budget cuts. Though, a star being cut doesn’t necessarily spell the end of their time with the company.

Particularly under Triple H’s creative reign, viewers have seen multitude of talent walk back through WWE’s doors. People like Johnny Gargano and Bronson Reed are among those who are currently becoming key components of Monday Night Raw following their previous departures, so it’s not impossible for someone to re-establish themselves on the main roster the second time around.

Is Mandy Rose returning to WWE?

So, given that WWE have shown their willingness to make amends with released talent, fans are often speculating over who make be the next to make a return to Vince McMahon’s company, and, one of the names that appears to crop up the most is Mandy Rose.

To attempt to provide some answers, Ringside News posed the question to a member of the WWE team to find out whether the former Toxic Attraction leader has any chance of getting the call to come back to the company. Unfortunately for fans of the star, it was said that her return is unlikely and isn't on Triple H's radar right now. The report claims that her name is never brought up in creative discussions.

This will come as disappointing news to anyone hoping to see Mandy come back to the world of wrestling. At the time of her release, Rose was one of the figureheads of NXT and had been the brand’s women’s champion for 413 days before those in charge caught wind of her risque posts away from the ring.

Once it was deemed that her content was in breach of her WWE deal, the decision was made to have her drop the title and leave the company. But, the rapid nature at which her tenure was brought to an end has left many in the fanbase hoping that Mandy, who has been described by Booker T as 'one of the best', will come back and provide better closure to her wrestling career.

Real Name Amanda Rose Saccomanno Ring Name Mandy Rose Date of Birth July 18, 1990 (age 33) Trained By Booker T, Billy Gunn, Lita & WWE Performance Center Debut August 25, 2015 Titles Won 1x NXT Women's Champion

As always, should anything change regarding the possibility of Mandy Rose making a comeback in WWE, GiveMeSport will keep you informed.