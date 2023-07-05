It’s been said that WWE higher ups were ‘impressed’ with a Women’s World Championship match which took place on Monday’s Raw.

The 3rd of July edition of WWE Raw was a mixed bag of a show. Matt Riddle recorded a very fast victory over Giovanni Vinci, clocking in at under two minutes, Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville eliminated all the competition to earn the next shot at the Women’s Tag Team Titles and there were more teases of dissension within The Judgment Day.

On the show, group member Dominik Mysterio took a loss to Seth Rollins, while recent Money in the Bank briefcase winner Damian Priest was inadvertently stopped from cashing in his contract by Judgment Day leader Finn Balor, who was still agitated after his loss to The Visionary two days prior.

What happened on WWE Raw?

This led to further speculation over the group’s future, with internal conflict seemingly dominating their time on screen together. However, another member of the faction had a much more successful time on this past Monday’s Raw.

The current WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley, who has held her gold since the first night of WrestleMania 39, added another victory to her record as she retained her title against Natalya on the show.

The match came as the second televised clash between the two, with Rhea squashing The Queen of Harts in under a minute at Night of Champions, which took place in Saudi Arabia on May the 25th.

Following this, Nattie had something of an identity crisis, wondering how a veteran like herself lost so quickly. She focused on regaining confidence, having to remind herself who she was before stepping back up to the plate to launch another challenge.

So, showing that she’d learned from her previous experience, Natalya took the initiative and brought the fight to Ripley before their match, attacking the Australian from behind.

From here, a wild brawl ensued, as the Canadian veteran used the apron and steel steps to deliver a beating to the champion. Momentum swung back and forth between each woman, with Rhea not being one to let Nattie get one over on her.

The match was hard-hitting and the performance of both wrestlers surprised viewers at home, particularly those not used to seeing Natalya put in a serious and gritty display on Raw. All in all, Ripley ended up walking away with her title, though she was got a busted open lip for her troubles.

How did WWE feel about Rhea Ripley v Natalya?

Per Fightful Select, we now know that the audience weren’t the only ones who were impressed with what they saw on Monday night, as Triple H and other WWE higher ups are said to have loved the nature of the Women’s World Championship match.

In fact, both competitors took a real beating while performing and were both proud of how it turned out. Even though Ripley suffered a genuine busted lip, both women were openly talking about how much fun they had during the bout.

As mentioned, fans may have forgotten how much ability Natalya has between the ropes, but, the fact that the now 41-year-old has been in WWE for 16 years, she has proved herself to be a valuable asset for the company.