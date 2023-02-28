Triple H is said, according to reports, to be 'very happy' with the progress made by a 'hungry' WWE star that Vince McMahon loved

Triple H is said to be 'very happy' with the progress that Austin Theory is making in WWE right now.

WWE views Theory has a future main event star, and someone that could carry the company into the future.

Fans worried that theory may struggle under Triple H, but the Chief Content Officier is clearly a big fan of his.

How does Triple H feel about Austin Theory?

Theory was the final project that Vince McMahon tried to push during his time with WWE, even being portrayed as the 77-year-old's protege on TV.

As such, fans worried that perhaps Triple H could look to make an example out of Theory, pushing him down the card to show that things would be different under him.

However, that isn't what happened, and Theory, at least in the eyes of many fans, is been booked better by Triple H than he was at any point during Vince McMahon's run.

To back that idea up, WrestlingNews.co is reporting that 'The Game' is very happy with the progress that Theory has made since he took over creative in July, via WrestleTalk.

WWE officials are said to be very happy with Theory's progress and he's being looked at as one of the names who can help carry the company for the next decade or so.

Theory, who was described as hungry by Bobby Lashley during a recent interview with ESPN, is seen by many as a future main eventer within WWE, and Triple H's feelings towards him back that up.

What will Austin Theory do at WrestleMania 39?

Another big indication of how keen WWE higher-ups are on Austin right now can be seen in his reported plans for WrestleMania 39.

The Wrestling Observer is reporting that Theory will be defending his United States Championship at the show against 16-time World Champion John Cena.

Cena is returning to WWE on March next week (March 6) to begin a highly-anticipated feud with Theory, which the former NXT star has been teasing on social media for quite some time.

Theory is expected to win the match, beating one of wrestling's biggest ever stars in the process, and proving that Triple H really does see him as one of his most valuable players for the future.

You can find all of the latest WWE news and rumours right here.

You can watch WWE Raw and SmackDown live in the UK on BT Sport and in the US on the USA Network and FOX respectively.