Triple H, is set to be 'very happy' with the recent work of WWE Raw star Finn Balor.

The leader of the Judgment Day, Balor, has moved up to the top of the Raw roster with his immense character work for the past few months.

Being a main eventer on Raw, Balor is set to challenge Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at Money in the Bank 2023.

Latest news on Finn Balor

Finn Balor's work has improved day by day since he joined the Judgment Day. His in-ring skills have been fabulous, and his character work has gained the spotlight on the red brand. Being one of the biggest heels on the roster, Balor is considered as a top-tier star in the company currently and his recent work has cemented his position on the top.

As per a report from Fightful Select, Finn Balor's character work has been in the talks backstage and the management is very happy with his performances. In addition to that, the report states that Balor has been very easy to work with and is considered as a go-to superstar for anything WWE wants with a storyline.

"The higher up spoke highly of each member, saying that Finn Balor has been 'very easy' for WWE to work with throughout this process and has molded to a variety of roles that the company has needed him in over the last year in Judgment Day," states the report.

Image Credits: WWE

What's next for Finn Balor?

The 'state of the art' has stepped up to Seth Rollins and will challenge him for the World Heavyweight Championship at Money in the Bank 2023.

With his sudden attacks, Balor has marked the beginning of a more ruthless character. With Money in the Bank just days away, things seem to be heated up between both rivals. With WWE referring to their match at SummerSlam 2016, the WWE Universe can't contain their excitement to witness a banger match at MITB.

Though the match is confirmed, one thing that could play a huge role is the winner of the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match. With a stacked up card, the World Heavyweight Championship match could take place after the Men's MITB match this year. Though others won't make a major difference, if Damian Priest wins the ladder match, things could get very exciting.

If Priest cashes in on Rollins during the match or on the winner of the match, tensions would rise between Priest and Balor. If the Judgment Day is disbanded eventually, the WWE Universe might expect Balor winning the World championship very soon. Stay tuned to GIVEMESPORT for latest updates on Finn Balor's status.