Triple H has had to put his plans to have Ronda Rousey win the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship 'on hold', a new report has claimed.

Rousey is injured right now, and despite competing at WrestleMania 39 last month, isn't actually cleared for physical contact in the ring.

As such, plans that Triple H had for Ronda and partner Shayna Baszler to win tag team gold have had to be delayed.

What plans did Triple H have for Ronda Rousey?

As noted by the Wrestling Observer prior to WrestleMania, many of Triple H's plans for the big show had to change when Ronda pitched winning the Women's Tag Team Championship.

Ronda, according to the report from Dave Meltzer, was slated to take part in a SmackDown Women's Championship match, but instead asked Triple H to compete in the tag team match.

Rousey was slated to win the tag team titles at WrestleMania 39, or shortly after, but that hasn't materalised yet, and we now know why...

The Wrestling Observer is now reporting that due to Ronda's ongoing injury issues, Triple H has been forced to put the title change "on hold" until the former UFC star can properly wrestle, via WrestleTalk.

The chase of the women’s tag title is on hold because Rousey is still out of action with her broken forearm. She did WrestleMania because it was WrestleMania but was clearly not ready and still isn’t ready to return.

As the report notes, Rousey, who has been described as a 'very important' talent, wasn't even cleared or ready to compete at WrestleMania, which is why she barely did anything physical during her four-way match on the show.

What other title changes is Triple H planning?

At the time of writing, there's no word on when Rousey and Baszler will be beating Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan for the Women's Tag Team Championship, but the title change is still very much on, at least according to reports.

Ronda and Shayna might not be the only title change that Triple H is planning over the coming weeks, for what it's worth.

Rumours have indicated that with Night of Champions set for May 27, and with Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn not wrestling on shows in Saudi Arabia, HHH might be taking the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship off the duo.

As you can read about by clicking here, with the pay-per-view focused around all of WWE's titles being defended, Triple H might be forced into taking the tag team titles off KO and Sami, putting them back on The Usos.

You can watch WWE Raw and SmackDown live in the UK on BT Sport and in the US on the USA Network and FOX respectively.