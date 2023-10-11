Highlights WWE has declined to hold talks with CM Punk about a potential return, as Vince McMahon, Triple H, and Nick Khan have all shown disinterest.

Following CM Punk's exit from AEW, rumours began running wild about a potential return to WWE, but it seems like a comeback isn't on the cards right now.

The latest report has revealed that WWE isn't interested in Punk, with Triple H, Nick Khan and Vince McMahon all declining to hold talks with the controversial, albeit incredibly talented, former WWE Champion,

This comes after reports that WWE and CM Punk were 'in talks' over a return in time for Survivor Series next month which, by all accounts, look at have been somewhat wide of the mark.

Is CM Punk returning to WWE?

CM Punk is one of the most popular professional wrestlers in the world and fans have been desperate to see him back in WWE since his high-profile exit almost a decade ago.

It seems they'll be waiting a little longer though, as the company isn't willing to take a chance on him this time around, with Nick Khan, Triple H and his father-in-law Vince McMahon refusing to hold talks with the former AEW World Champion.

Punk returned to wrestling after seven long years in 2021, joining AEW, and it seemed like a match made in heaven. Things turned sour pretty quickly though, and he was fired in September after some backstage issues and fights.

During a commentary stint for MMA promotion Cage Fury, he hinted at a return to WWE, revealing he was free for the next couple of months, with the company's Survivor Series show coincidentally taking place in his hometown of Chicago, Illinois just two months later.

It was recently revealed that sources close to Punk said he was interested in returning to the Stamford-based company. That doesn't look likely now though, as while he may want back in WWE, WWE seemingly don't want him.READ MORE: WWE: Viral video reveals how Roman Reigns feels about CM Punk return

Has Triple H rejected a CM Punk return?

As fans continue to speculate about CM Punk's future, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer delivered some brutal news this week, revealing that WWE had declined to open talks with him about a potential return, with Triple H, Vince McMahon and Nick Khan stating that they they weren't interested.

They turned him down. He wanted to go there, and the decision was a no. It can always change, and it was brought up to me, there’s no such thing as ‘no forever’ when it comes to WWE, but it’s no for now. That was the decision that was made. It’s Vince’s decision. Vince, Nick Khan, Paul Levesque, and obviously they decided that the negatives outweighed the positives." So, it was Vince McMahon's decision to decline the opportunity to bring him back, with Nick Khan and Paul Levesque also chipping in.

Considering the volatile departure Punk had from the company in January 2014, it's not entirely surprising to see WWE unwilling to bring him back. He's burnt a lot of bridges and publicly spoken out against them.

Triple H, McMahon and Khan perhaps might have felt differently about Punk returning had he not just been fired by AEW following two backstage fights in less than a year, but it seems like, in WWE's mind, the positives don't outweigh the negatives, explaining why they aren't even willing to start negotiations over a comeback.

Ring Name CM Punk Real Name Phil Brooks Date of Birth October 26, 1978 (age 44 years) Height 6 ft 2 in Weight 218 lb Hometown Chicago, Illinois Debut 1999 Finisher Go To Sleep (GTS)

With that said, considering the number of teases aimed at him that have been dropped in the content recently, it seems they may run the risk of getting fans' hopes up, ultimately leaving them disappointed when he eventually is a no-show.

Still, this could all be a ruse to keep a lid on his secret return, but only time will tell. After all, anything can happen in the professional wrestling industry