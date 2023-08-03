Highlights LA Knight's sudden rise to popularity has impressed top WWE executives, including Triple H, who are now considering pushing him to the top.

Despite a rough start in 2023, Knight has managed to connect with the audience and even outsell top WWE stars in merchandise sales.

Triple H sees big things in Knight's future, but reports state the CCO is waiting 'for the right time' to turn him into a main eventer

Triple H and the WWE Creative team are reportedly waiting for the right time to push a massively popular current superstar to the very top.

LA Knight's sudden rise to the peak of popularity on WWE television has been nothing short of historic this year, with constant calls from the WWE Universe to see 'The Megastar' featured at the top of the card as a main eventer.

Now, new details have emerged regarding how the company views LA Knight and the ways in which he has managed to become such an over act on the WWE's main roster, as well as potential plans for Knight in the future.

Latest news on LA Knight

The backstage sentiment for LA Knight in the WWE is reportedly mostly positive.

Top executives in the company, including Triple H, are reportedly very impressed with how Knight has managed to get himself over so organically and grow his character above and beyond what the company's creative team originally had planned for him for the year.

2023 kicked off to a rocky start for Knight as he was placed in a forgettable program with Bray Wyatt which led to a lackluster "Mountain Dew Pitch Black" gimmick match at the 2023 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event.

Despite the rough booking, Knight ran with the punches and maintained what was clearly his own personal plan of connecting to the audience.

This resulted in Knight, who was mostly booked as a heel, getting cheered by the WWE Universe at any and all available opportunities.

GMS has previously covered that Knight's sudden popularity came as a shock to Triple H and the WWE Creative team, and that shock is reported to have changed how the WWE views Knight as well as how they book him on television.

The new report from PWinsider has stated that WWE is waiting for "the right time" to pull the trigger on pushing LA Knight to the top, and he is currently being booked in a way that "will not waste his appearances" on television.

How over is LA Knight in WWE?

LA Knight is not only managing to keep the audience in the palm of his hand on WWE television, but he is also moving merchandise at a faster rate than the likes of Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins.

Knight's merchandise also outsold WWE legends John Cena and "Stone Cold" Steve Austin.

Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics, who frequently covers the numbers side of things in pro wrestling, has released details on estimated merchandise sales for the month of July, and LA Knight appears at the very top of the list of overall merchandise sellers.

His best-selling merchandise for the month was his "YEAH!" t-shirt featuring his popular catchphrase. Knight's other shirts also appeared in second place and sixth place respectively.

It is safe to say that if LA Knight continues performing at the levels he is right now, as well as continuing to be a top merchandise seller for the WWE, his rise to the top of the mountain in the WWE is all but imminent.

It will be interesting to see how WWE Creative continue to handle Knight's new-found superstardom as the year goes on.

As LA Knight fever continues to dominate the WWE, GiveMeSport will keep you updated on the latest news regarding the WWE's future plans on pushing 'The Megastar' as the reports reach us.

