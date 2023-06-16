Triple H are said to want Drew McIntyre back on our screens for WWE Money in the Bank, but there has been no update on his situation.

On April 1, PWInsider first revealed that Drew's WWE contract had entered its final year. The Scotsman is a former WWE Champion and was pivotal to the company during the pandemic years with no fans in attendance.

It was clarified that the two sides were ‘not even close’ to agreeing upon a renewal, with McIntyre valuing himself highly due to the work he’s done in recent years.

Latest news on Drew McIntyre

Also, it’s said that the 38-year-old, who has been described as a "workhorse", is keen to ensure a good future for himself when it comes to his on-screen presentation, with his creative direction being a crucial talking point throughout the ongoing discussion for a new deal.

The last time Drew competed for the top prize in WWE was last September, when he headlined ‘Clash At The Castle’ and acted as the hero in Wales looking to dethrone Roman Reigns.

Despite not coming away with the gold, the British crowd heavily bought into the idea of McIntyre as champion and WWE may be keen to make sure that he is on the card in 15 days, as they head to London to put on Money in the Bank at the O2 Arena.

Image Credits: Cageside Seats

When will Drew McIntyre return to WWE?

Now, PWInsider Elite has revealed that the company do want the star back on our screens by the event on July the 1st, with both Money in the Bank and the night before’s SmackDown emanating from England. However, it’s said that there are no updates to his contract situation, despite creative pitches revolving around Money in the Bank,

“There has been no update on McIntyre signing a new deal with the company as his current deal is slated to expire in early 2024. We are told that a big crux of the current conversations between the two sides are how McIntyre will be used from a storyline perspective, particularly how meaningful the storyline will be. The belief is that with less than a year left on his deal, McIntyre doesn’t want to be aimlessly floating when he has already proven during the pandemic how important he can be to the overall company, not just as an in-ring competitor but as an overall ambassador to the brand. There has been a push within WWE creative to have McIntyre back into the storyline mix by Money in the Bank weekend in London. Given his status as one of the company’s top European stars, that makes the most sense.”

Many would expect McIntyre to stay with the company going forward, though, the longer the contract situation drags on for, the more likely it is that he could move on. It’s been over five years since we last saw Drew pop up outside of WWE’s four walls, but he has previously had a successful career across the independents.

As always, we’ll aim to provide any updates on Drew McIntyre’s contract situation as we hear more.