At the minute, WWE fans are thrilled as the 16-time World Champion and so-called ‘Greatest of All Time’ is in the midst of his longest run with the company since 2015.

Admittedly, his current stint is heavily influenced by the ongoing strikes in Hollywood, as pay disputes rage on among between companies and those involved in making the industry’s best products, but, wrestling fans are certainly benefiting from the break in movie making.

Latest news on John Cena

John Cena kicked off his return to WWE on the SmackDown before Payback this month, declaring himself the host of the Premium Live Event. When it came to the event itself, he even became a special referee in the match between LA Knight and The Miz, immediately involving himself with some of the company’s most featured stars.

Though, so far, the 46-year-old is yet to find a new rival for him to take on during the next few months of confirmed WWE appearances. He wrestled his first match back in India as part of their ‘Superstar Spectacle’ event, but, many fans are waiting for him to sink his teeth into a substantial rivalry, something which was teased on the most recent episode of SmackDown.

Who will John Cena wrestle at WrestleMania?

On the September 15 edition of SmackDown, the GOAT was a guest on the ‘Grayson Waller Effect’, which was chaotic to say the least. Initially, John’s time on the show was interrupted by Jimmy Uso, who came out to suggest that the people paid to see him instead of Cena.

From there, Solo Sikoa stormed down to the ring, seemingly to confront his older brother Jimmy. But instead, the former NXT North American Champion went nose-to-nose with Cena.

The segment also featured AJ Styles, as he and the legend chased off Sikoa and Uso, but, fans simply couldn’t get enough of the face-off between the Street Champion and the Face That Runs The Place.READ MORE: WWE: Photo of Vince McMahon looking 'unrecognisable' after 'major surgery' Now, per reliable Twitter source BWE, it’s been suggested that a singles match between Solo and Cena is actually being considered for the near future, with Triple H looking at big shows such as the Royal Rumble and WrestleMania 40.

‘Cena vs Solo for RR / Mania is currently looked at.‘

Image Credits: WWE

Of course, ‘Mania is ‘The Grandest Stage of Them All’, but, should the 16-time World Champion square off with the Bloodline member at this year’s Royal Rumble, it would actually mark 17 years since John squared off against Umaga at the same event, which would be a fitting tribute.

This was a Last Man Standing match for the WWE Title, which Cena won. Given the comparisons that have come about between Umaga and Solo, and the real-life relationship between the two, it may be a fitting tribute for the company to have the younger brother of The Usos fill a legend’s shoes this January.

Name John Cena Solo Sikoa Age 46 30 Weight 6ft 1" 6ft Height 251lbs 249lbs Debut 1999 2018 Accolades 13x WWE Champion, 3x World Heavyweight Champion, 5x United States Champion, 4x WWE Tag Team Champion, 1x Money in the Bank match winner & 2x Royal Rumble match winner 1x NXT North American Champion

As always, should anything change regarding the creative direction for Solo Sikoa and a potential clash with John Cena, GiveMeSport will keep you informed.