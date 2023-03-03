Triple H changed plans he had for a matches at WrestleMania 39 due to a 'pitch' from a major WWE star

Triple H was forced to make changes to his plans for WWE WrestleMania 39 after a pitch from Ronda Rousey, it has been claimed.

Reports from WrestlingNews.co have indicated that Rousey actually approached Triple H with an idea for WrestleMania.

With Rousey's pull in WWE, she was able to get her pitch approached, which forced Triple H to make changes to at least two matches at the biggest show of the year.

What was Triple H planning for Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania 39?

Back when she was SmackDown Women's Champion in December 2022, WWE planned to have Rousey defend her title at WrestleMania 39.

The plans, according to WrestlingNews.co, called for Rousey to defend her title against Rhea Ripley, who was slated to win the women's Royal Rumble match.

As of late November/early December, WWE had Rousey penciled in to defend the SmackDown Women's Championship against Rhea Ripley. At some point, that changed, and on the 12/30 episode of SmackDown, Charlotte Flair returned and beat Rousey to win the belt

The reason for the change? Well, it seems like Rousey didn't actually want to defend her title at WrestleMania, and instead wanted to do something else...

What did Ronda Rousey pitch for WrestleMania 39?

As noted, Ronda will no longer defend the SmackDown Women's Championship at WrestleMania 39, so what is the former UFC star going to do now?

Instead, WrestlingNews.co is reporting that Rousey pitched to win the WWE Women's Championship at WrestleMania with Shayna Baszler, as explained by WrestleTalk.

Rousey and Shayna’s newly formed alliance was a pitch from Rousey herself, and that she has pitched for a Tag Team Championship run for the two.

The report explains that Rousey and Shayna are not only expected to challenge for the Women's Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania, but will apparently be winning the belts and holding them for a while after WrestleMania.

At the time of writing, there's no word on if Rousey and Shayna will be facing new champions Becky Lynch and Lita at WrestleMania, or if WWE plans on having the titles change hands between now and the show on the first weekend of April.

It's worth noting that the Wrestling Observer is reporting that the Women's Tag Team Championship storyline is set to undergo several "twists and turns", which you can read more about by clicking here.