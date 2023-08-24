Highlights Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes had an epic battle at WrestleMania 39, but fans believe their story is far from over

A new report has claimed that Triple H is planning on having the pair do battle once again next year, in the main event of WrestleMania XL

However, the report does note that with over six months until the show, there's every chance that WWE changes its plans and goes in another direction

Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes tore the house down during their battle in the main event of WWE WrestleMania 39.

After a massive battle, Roman Reigns vs Cody Rhodes has been rumored to take place once again in the main event of WrestleMania XL.

A recent report states that there may be a change in plans in the future. However, the current plan from Triple H is still to run Rhodes vs Reigns once again next year.

What will the main event of WrestleMania XL be?

Roman Reigns defeated Cody Rhodes to retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in the main event of WrestleMania 39.

Though the job required Solo Sikoa and The Usos to come out to the aid of Reigns, the latter was happy enough to continue his record-breaking World Championship reign.

Since his loss at the Grandest Stage of them All, Cody Rhodes has defeated the likes of Brock Lesnar to stay on top of the Raw roster.

Though the American Nightmare doesn’t hold a title currently, he has been able to be the face of Monday Night Raw alongside World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins.

Image Credits: WWE

While both men are on different brands currently, there have been rumors that Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes will run their “unfinished” story once again at WrestleMania XL.

With the WWE Universe hoping to see Cody Rhodes as the champion, if the match happens, fans would riot if Reigns retains once again.

Though there have been a lot of questions on Rhodes’ match against Reigns at WrestleMania XL, a recent report from Ringside News has given a massive update.

As per the report, though there have been rumors of Rhodes vs Reigns as the main event, things can change in the future. However, the report also states that Triple H has plans to run the Rhodes-Reigns saga once again following their battle at this year's show.

Image Credits: WWE

Latest news on Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns defeated Jey Uso in a brutal Tribal Combat at SummerSlam 2023. However, if it wasn't for the interference from Solo Sikoa and the betrayal from Jimmy Uso, Jey Uso might have finished the job.

Reigns presumed that Jimmy was back as a part of the Bloodline when he attacked Jey at SummerSlam. However, on SmackDown, Jimmy revealed that it had nothing to do with the Tribal Chief.

While Jey Uso quit WWE, Jimmy is set to appear on Friday Night SmackDown this week. With a lot going between The Usos, it seems like Roman Reigns will not necessarily be involved in the storyline.READ MORE: WWE: Triple H's ‘huge’ plans for Payback 2023 As per rumors, WWE wanted to give a break to the Bloodline story for some time. If that happens, it might be time to see some top contenders challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

The Tribal Chief has defended his title only 4 times this year. A championship defense could be one of the best plans for Reigns currently.

However, Reigns could also take a break from WWE and enjoy the storyline going on before making a grand return. With the Tribal Chief not being advertised for Survivor Series currently a break is the most likely future for Roman Reigns. Stay connected to GIVEMESPORT to get the latest updates on Roman Reigns.