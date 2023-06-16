Triple H's likely winner for the women’s WWE Money in the Bank ladder match has been revealed.

We are just 15 days away from the Money in the Bank, taking place at the O2 Arena in London.

When it comes to the men’s Money in the Bank match, all competitors have been decided, with the field consisting of LA Knight, Ricochet, Shinsuke Nakamura, Santos Escobar, Damian Priest and England-native Butch.

Latest news on Money in the Bank

On the women’s side of things, five of WWE’s best female stars have already qualified for the briefcase ladder match taking place on the 1st of July, with Zelina Vega, Becky Lynch and Zoey Stark among those who have booked their spots for the match.

Interestingly, the other two women who will be competing for the cash-in contract in just over two weeks come from the same faction. Both Bayley and IYO SKY of Damage CTRL will have the chance to climb the ladder and earn a future opportunity at a top women’s championship down the line.

READ MORE: WWE: 'Heartbreaking' spoiler for the Men's Money in the bank ladder match Fans will keenly remember IYO's unsuccessful bid to win the Raw Women’s Championship in the opening match of WWE Backlash due to the awesome performance she put in. The crowd in Puerto Rico were really pulling for IYO to win and the match itself seemed to steal the show.

Image credits: WWE

What are Triple H's plans for IYO SKY

It seems as if Triple H and the rest of WWE higher-ups have taken notice of just how popular and skilful SKY can be, as Better Wrestling Experience took to Twitter to say that Iyo is the top contender to win Money in the Bank as of right now. Though, it’s acknowledged that this can change.

“IYO is still top contender as #1 however there are few ideas on the table that could start on SD. Will confirm later.”READ MORE: WWE: Triple H to give one of his 'favourites' a huge push on SmackDown As part of Damage CTRL, Sky teamed with Dakota Kai and captured the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles on two separate occasions, though neither reign was particularly long.

Prior to Kai’s unfortunate injury, teases had started on WWE’s weekly shows forecasting a potential split within the group. Whether this is furthered as both Bayley and Sky butt heads over the briefcase remains to be seen.

As always, GiveMeSport will aim to update you on the plans for Money in the Bank and a potential push for Iyo Sky as we hear more.