Triple H was always planning on having Roman Reigns beat Cody Rhodes at WWE WrestleMania 39, it has been claimed.

One of the most shocking WrestleMania finishes of all time took place on Sunday night, with Rhodes unsuccessfully challenging Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

The decision was so shocking, with so many fans expecting Cody to win, that some questioned if Triple H's hand had been forced at the last minute.

When did Triple H decide Roman Reigns was going to beat Cody Rhodes?

As noted, the decision to have Reigns beat Cody wasn't one that many fans saw coming, and there's a reason for that...

The Wrestling Observer is reporting that Triple H always knew that Reigns was going to win the main event of WrestleMania, but kept his plans "secret", with almost "no one knowing" what he was planning to do, via Wrestle Purists.

In the post-show media scrum, Triple H explained why he opted not to have Reigns dethroned at WWE's biggest show of 2023, and you can check out his reasoning for yourself by clicking right here.

Why did fans think Roman Reigns beat Cody Rhodes?

The direction for quite some time appeared to be for Cody to beat Roman, so some fans questioned if Triple H had his decision changed for the main event of WrestleMania.

Earlier in the day, it was reported by CNBC that Endeavor was close to agreeing a deal to acquire WWE, merging the wrestling giant with UFC in the process.

Some fans questioned if the decision to have Reigns retain over Cody was made by Endeavor executives, who might have wanted a top star like Roman as their champion during the beginning of his 'new era'.

Some also questioned whether or not Vince McMahon, who announced the following day that he was back in creative, had pitched to have Roman win in the main event, given that he's quite openly a huge fan of the 'Tribal Chief'.

However, the Wrestling Observer's report suggests that Triple H wanted Reigns to beat Cody before Endeavor or Vince were in the picture, so it seems like it was The Game's decision and no one else...

