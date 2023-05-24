WrestleMania 40 is scheduled to enthral fans on the 6th and 7th of April next year at the iconic Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Yes, we know what you're thinking, WrestleMania 40?! We've only just had WrestleMania 39!!

BUT, WWE never stops and plans are already being made for the event next year, and it seems like Triple H has already stumbled across one of his main events.

Amidst the seriously early anticipation surrounding this grand event, fascinating discussions have already emerged regarding the potential main event, despite the fact WrestleMania 39 has only just graced our screens.

Now, we must stress, this is very early talk and very early rumours, plus we've no idea if it's planned for night 1 or night 2 of 'Mania, but here's what's been said!

Cody Rhodes vs Gunther at WrestleMania 40

According to WRKD Wrestling, as per WrestleTalk, there have already been discussions surrounding the possibility of Cody Rhodes and Gunther headlining the main event of WrestleMania 40.

Fans and insiders alike are fascinated by the idea, considering both Superstars have expressed interest in working together in the past.

With Rhodes being viewed as the top face and Gunther as the prominent heel on the Raw roster, the potential clash between these two charismatic competitors promises to be an enthralling showdown that could capture the audience on The Grandest Stage of them All.

During the highly anticipated Royal Rumble earlier this year, Rhodes and Gunther had a momentous encounter, which was clearly an early tease of what could be in store somewhere down the line. During an unforgettable evening and an incredible pay-per-view, it was Rhodes who eventually emerged triumphant, etching his name into Royal Rumble history.

Following the resounding success of WrestleMania 39, the anticipation among wrestling fans for next year's event will no doubt reach unprecedented levels, despite the fact that we're many months away. Despite this fact, the wrestling community is abuzz with fascination and excitement as they eagerly await new storylines, one of which could be Rhodes vs Gunther.

With each passing year, WrestleMania grows in magnitude, capturing the hearts and imaginations of millions of fans worldwide, and going by early reports, 'Mania 40 could be yet another unmissable two-day event!