It's just one week to go until the WWE brings their Money in the Bank premium live event to the O2 Arena in London, England,.

The show will feature two huge ladder matches where the winners will walk away with a contract guaranteeing them a shot at a Damage CTRL member, IYO SKY, a favourite of WWE's Head of Creative, Triple H, is scheduled for a huge babyface push sooner rather than later, and that could become clear at Money in the Bank.

What are WWE's plans for Money in the Bank

As it stands, the winner of the women's Money in the Bank ladder match has, per WrestlingNews, been locked in for "some time" and fans can expect IYO SKY to walk away with the briefcase containing the contract, kick-starting her expected push.

This past week on SmackDown, SKY was looking to build some momentum heading into the Money in the Bank ladder match when she took on Zelina Vega. While at several points during the match, Sky looked a dead cert for victory, it was constant interference and distraction from the Damage CTRL leader that inevitably cost Sky the match and Vega walked away with the big win after hitting SKy with a 619, a nod to her fellow LWO member and WWE Hall of Famer, Rey Mysterio.

Image credits: WWE

Vega had protested Bayley's continued interference in the match having wanting to win on her own terms, but the Damage CTRL leader continued to provide a distraction, even costing IYO the emphatic 3-count victory as the referee was distracted by Bayley.

SKY again telling Bayley to keep out of the match gave Vega just enough time to capitalize and walk away with the victory.

On this week's episode of SmackDown, Bayley will go one-on-one with Shotzi and will put her place in the Money in the Bank ladder match on the line. It remains to be seen if IYO will return the favour and cost Bayley her spot in the match, but the most likely scenario will see Bayley win and go on to compete in the match, where the rivalry between her and Sky will truly kick off on a grand stage.

Will IYO SKY win Money in the Bnak?

While GiveMeSport have been covering the SKY situation for a number of weeks, a brand-new report from PWInsider (Via WrestlingInc) has confirmed that IYO has been "consistently" labeled as the front-runner to win the match, with plans for the winners being locked in for over a month.

With a star-studded line-up for the match, this would see Sky emerge victorious over Zelina Vega, Becky Lynch, Zoey Stark, Bayley and WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus, who will be competing in her first-ever Money in the Bank ladder match.

The way it looks right now, it seems Triple H and WWE creative are going ahead with the plans to give Iyo Sky a big babyface push on SmackDown, and scoring the win at Money in the Bank and walking away with a guaranteed title shot seems to be the big event that will kick-start that push in the right creative direction.

However, given Vince McMahon's last minute involvement in Raw this past week saw drastic changes to creative plans on the show, nothing is truly 100% cemented until it happens.

With just one week to go until Money In The Bank is live from London, GiveMeSport will be sure to keep you updated with all the latest breaking news on the event as it reaches us.

