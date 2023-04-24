Triple H has his plans for Logan Paul's return to WWE and next feud now 'locked in', a new report has claimed.

Logan Paul re-signed with WWE after WrestleMania, extending his stay with the wrestling giant for at least two more years.

And now that Triple H knows he isn't going anywhere, 'The Game' has finalised what he wants Logan to do next.

Triple H's plans for Logan Paul

As noted, Logan Paul re-signed with WWE after WrestleMania, with his contract expiring following his loss to Seth Rollins at the biggest show of the year on April 1.

Some feared that Logan and WWE may not be able to come to terms on a new deal, but thankfully Triple H sees the value in the YouTube megastar, and the deal was wrapped up pretty quickly.

Now that he is staying around, Ringside News is reporting that Triple H has already "locked in" his plans for the 28-year-old, with regards to both his return and next feud.

Plans are already in place. There is a plan for Logan Paul’s return. That being said, the exact event was not confirmed. While SummerSlam in Detroit is a very plausible landing pad for Paul’s next WWE match, we were given an ambiguous “neither confirm nor deny".

So, WWE knows when Logan is going to be on TV again, and has even finalised who he'll be feuding with, but fans still aren't see when they can expect to see him impressing in the ring next.

The feeling is, as noted in the report, that SummerSlam could be Logan's next match, but others feel as if Triple H could look to bring him in for Night of Champions next month on May 27.

Who will Logan Paul face when he returns to WWE?

At the time of writing, there's no word on who Triple H is going to be pairing Logan with when he does return to TV.

However, given his name value and undeniable drawing power, fans can expect Paul to share the ring with one of WWE's biggest stars.

In an interview with ESPN, Logan hinted about what his next plans might be, suggesting that he's spoken to Triple H about wanting a title run before re-signing with WWE, which you can read more about by clicking here.

