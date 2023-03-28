WrestleMania 39, which takes place over two nights this weekend on April 1st and April 2nd, looks set to be one of the biggest WrestleMania events of all time with Cody Rhodes set to face off against the seemingly unbeatable Roman Reigns.

The Tribal Chief is undefeated since 2019 and Rhodes will be looking to finally put this run to an end.

Much of the narrative in the build-up to the fight has been surrounding the ups and downs of Rhodes’ career to date, including his relationship with his father and his time away from WWE, showing just how much of a journey he has been on to get to this moment.

One man who knows all about this journey to WrestleMania is Kevin Owens.

Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 38

Owens headlined day one of WrestleMania 38 last year as he faced off against Stone Cold Steve Austin in what was Austin’s first fight in 19 years.

Speaking to the New York Post back in December, Owens reminisced about that incredible night and the moment he was told he would be fighting Austin.

“I still don’t have a full grasp on how that happened. All I know is I was told by several people, from Steve to Vince McMahon to Bruce Prichard, it couldn’t have been anybody other than you — meaning me — with Steve.

“I’m not sure who suggested it, who asked for it or how it came about. One day I’ll find out. But the point is that it’s extremely flattering to me that those three all thought I was the best choice. There’s really no higher compliment than that for me.”

Now, backstage footage of the night itself has emerged on Twitter showing the final moments before Owens made his way on stage.

Backstage at WrestleMania 38

Before heading out, Owens spoke with both Stephanie McMahon and Triple H, and it is clear that they thought Owens had earned his moment in the spotlight.

Triple H’s words in particular hit home as he expressed his admiration for Owens and his work to date before giving him a reassuring pat on the back as Owens walked out.

“This is what I know you’ve been talking about for a long time.”

“Kevin, this is history, enjoy it,” another voice can be heard saying, to which a focused Owens replied: “I will.”

In the short clip you can see just how much it means to Owens to be headlining that moment and how focused he is on delivering an incredible night.

Receiving such assurances from an icon like Triple H certainly will have helped Owens to give his best as he and Austin put on a spectacle for the fans in attendance.

Rhodes and Reigns will be hoping to go even bigger at WrestleMania 39 and with each day the event draws closer, the hype is only rising.