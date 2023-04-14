Triple H's plans to bring back King of the Ring have been scrapped, WWE has confirmed.

WWE announced last month that a King & Queen of the Ring show would be taking place in Saudi Arabia on May 27.

However, those plans have changed, with the show now being officially cancelled by WWE.

Will WWE King & Queen of the Ring take place in 2023?

Last month, WWE announced a King & Queen of the Ring show, which would see both tournaments take place, for May 27 in Saudi Arabia.

The news came after GIVEMESPORT exclusively reported back in October 2022 that Triple H wanted to bring back the King of the Ring format, which you can find out more about by clicking here.

However, that now won't be happening, with WWE announcing last night that Night of Champions will replace King & Queen of the Ring in Saudi Arabia next month.

Why has WWE scrapped King & Queen of the Ring?

With regards to why the change is happening, some speculated it could have been down to Vince McMahon, who since the sale to Endeavor, has announced that he's somewhat back in creative.

However, that isn't the case, with PWInsider reporting that WWE just wanted to "revive" the Night of Champions format, and bring the event to an "international stage", via WrestleTalk.

We are told it was a creative choice to change the name, allowing WWE to revive the Night of Champions event for the first time in eight years and bring it to an international market.

There's no word, at least as of now, on whether or not WWE has plans to still put on King and Queen of the Ring tournaments this year, but it'll definitely be something that Triple H is considering.

Fans will be somewhat disappointed with the news, with many excited to see a Triple H-booked King of the Ring tournament especially, giving an indication of who he plans to push in the future.

