Cody Rhodes’ rivalry with The Beast Incarnate may not be done until The Biggest Party Of The Summer rolls around, GiveMeSport has learned.

There is a ‘good shot’ that the feud between Brock Lesnar and Rhodes could continue all the way through to WWE SummerSlam spectacle in Detroit on the 5th of August.

At WrestleMania 39, Cody Rhodes’ loss to Roman Reigns meant that he was unsuccessful in his bid to become the WWE Undisputed Universal Champion.

Latest news on Cody Rhodes v Brock Lesnar

However, it wasn’t long before his next chapter was revealed, as Brock Lesnar ambushed the star just moments before the pair were set to team together, delivering a brutal F5 and setting the pair on a collision course that sent them through Backlash.

The American Nightmare was able to counter a submission into a pinfall victory over Lesnar in Puerto Rico, however, we already know that their feud hasn’t reached its climax, with it already announced that Cody and Brock will do battle at least once more Cody at Night Of Champions on the 27th of May.

Many believe that Rhodes needs to take some losses and face adversity before setting his sights on Reigns’ championships once again. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, Bill Apter stated that he believes Lesnar will ‘destroy’ Cody in Saudi Arabia and that this is an effective way to keep him out of the title picture for the time being.

Brock Lesnar

WrestleVotes has suggested to GiveMeSport that, so long as Roman Reigns isn’t a planned opponent for Cody at SummerSlam, the series of matches with Brock Lesnar has a ‘good shot’ at happening on August 5.

"Yeah, there's a good shot of this story could go all the way through to SummerSlam, especially if Cody and Roman’s not on a table for Ford Field. So Brock is always going to be a big-time matchup unless it's, you know, not to take anything away from Omos but that was a one-time thing. I'd expect Brock to be back at the top of the card at some point, if not main eventing.”

It’s currently unclear if and when The American Nightmare will confront The Tribal Chief again, however, Cody could be made to wait until WrestleMania next year before he has his crowning moment.