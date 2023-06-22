Seth Rollins had issued an open challenge for the World Heavyweight Championship on WWE Raw this week.

However, before someone could step up, Finn Balor attacked Rollins and ruined his open challenge.

As per recent reports, WWE had some plans for the World Heavyweight Championship challenge, but they were nixed because of Vince McMahon...

Who was set to answer Seth Rollins' open challenge?

Seth, who has been described as 'the ace of WWE', has kept his World Heavyweight Championship reign quite interesting, defending his title several times since becoming champion at Night of Champions back in May.

Rollins was set for another title defence on Raw this week, but that didn't happen, and per a report from reliable Twitter insider BWE, Tommaso Ciampa was initially slated to answer the call.

However, with Vince wanting to add extra heat to Rollins' feud with Balor, he scrapped Triple H's plans for Ciampa v Seth, and instead had the former NXT star return in the following segment, facing former ally The Miz.

Fans have waited years to see a match between Ciampa and Rollins, two of the best and most dynamic NXT Champions of all time, so it's a real shame that Vince stopped it from happening.

However, with both men on Raw now, and both being favourites of Chief Content Officer Triple H, the chances of the match happening in the future are quite high.

When will Seth Rollins defend his World Heavyweight Championship next?

Seth fought Bron Breakker in a fantastic match at NXT Gold Rush this week. The Visionary and the NXT star tore each other apart in a hard-hitting battle and in the end, Rollins retained the World Heavyweight Championship.

After defeating Breakker, Rollins is set to head into Money in the Bank as the champion and defend the coveted title against Finn Balor.

The Prince of the Judgment Day has already got the upper hand after attacking Rollins twice. With momentum stranded around both men, it would be very interesting to see how things play out during their match.

Though Seth Rollins is expected to head into SummerSlam 2023 as the World Heavyweight Champion, things may turn around. If Rollins retains the title at Money in the Bank, reports suggest that the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match winner will have a successful cash in seemingly on Seth Rollins.

This could be the end of a fantastic reign from the Visionary and lead into another championship reign in the next few months. With Money in the Bank just a couple of weeks away, the WWE Universe is very excited to witness another top match. Money in the Bank premium live event will take place in London, England, on July 2nd, 2023.