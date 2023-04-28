Triple H plans to move Rey Mysterio and the rest of LWO as a package in the WWE Draft, it has been revealed.

Eagle-eyed fans have noticed an interesting point about Rey in the official announcement of the stars eligible for the WWE Draft, which starts tonight on SmackDown.

While Judgement Day and The Bloodline, for example, aren't being drafted together, the entirety of LWO, including Mysterio, will move to the same brand.

What are Triple H's plans for Rey Mysterio?

LWO officially formed, after weeks of teases, on the go-home episode of SmackDown before WrestleMania on March 30.

The group consists of Zelina Vega, Santos Escobar, Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde, formerly known as Legado Del Fantasma, as well as the aforementioned Mysterio.

However, some fans speculated that the group would only be loosely linked, with Rey very much still a singles Superstar, but that isn't what's happened.

In a post on WWE's official website, where the eligible Superstars for tonight's portion of the draft were listed, fans noticed that the entirety of LWO is listed as a package.

Not all WWE factions are listed together, with Rhea Ripley having to be picked separately from the rest of Judgement Day, and Solo Sikoa and Roman Reigns being eligible on SmackDown, while The Usos are to be picked on Raw.

So it seems like Triple H really is planning for Rey and Legado Del Fantasma's LWO faction to remain a proper unit on TV, which is definitely promising news for fans of the WWE Hall of Famer.

LWO shirts are said to be selling very well at WWE shows right now, which is definitely a good reason to keep the group together.

The feeling among many fans is that Rey is going to be drafted to SmackDown, alongside the rest of LWO, as Triple H looks to continue the feud between Mysterio and his son Dominik.

Where LWO and Judgement Day are landing in the WWE Draft was very much dictated by Ripley beating Charlotte Flair to become SmackDown Women's Champion at WrestleMania.

Obviously, WWE could draft Judgement Day away from Rhea over to Raw, with LWO also landing on the brand, but the smart call would be to draft all involved over to SmackDown, with Ripley the top women's champion on the brand.

