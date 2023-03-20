Triple H is not planning for any major WWE debuts on the Raw after WrestleMania 39, GiveMeSport has learned.

WrestleVotes has told GiveMeSport in an interview that fans shouldn't expect too many major surprises on the show that takes place the day after WrestleMania night two.

Instead, surprises are expected to be mainly kept in-house, with the returns of some injured stars potentially taking place.

What are Triple H's plans for the Raw after WrestleMania 39

The Raw after WrestleMania is traditionally the most exciting show of the year for WWE fans, with several surprises and shock debuts often taking place.

Many fans feel as if Triple H, given that it'll be his first opportunity to book the show, is going to look to put some huge surprises on the card next month.

However, that doesn't appear to be what's going to happen, with WrestleVotes telling GiveMeSport in an exclusive interview that fans shouldn't expect too many WWE debuts to take place on the show on April 3.

I would bet money that the majority of "surprises" are going to be within the storylines on the show, as opposed to debuts. They don't want to go down that road. I don't think that will happen.

It's been speculated that the likes of Matt Riddle, Big E, Randy Orton and Tommaso Ciampa, all of whom are out with injuries right now, could return on the Raw or SmackDown after WrestleMania shows, and that lines up with what WrestleVotes is saying.

Read More: WWE: The 'greatest champion' being 'difficult' is why The Rock match didn't happen

Who could debut for WWE on the Raw after WrestleMania?

While mass debuts are unlikely, the chance of one or two wrestlers showing up on the Raw after WrestleMania hasn't been completely taken off the table.

In the same interview, WrestleVotes explains to GiveMeSport that Matt Cardona (formerly Zack Ryder) could be someone that Triple H brings back for the Raw after WrestleMania show.

I think you might get one debut. I think you might get Zack Ryder. I think you may get an NXT call-up, but I don't think five, six or seven people are showing up because there's just not reality. If you bring in 10 people to a roster that can't even use everybody already, you have to look at what you are doing?

The feeling amongst fans is that with Triple H bringing in so many names since becoming Head of Creative in July 2022, the poll of talent is a lot smaller for him to make a big splash on the Raw after WrestleMania.

You can find all of the latest WWE news and rumours right here.

You can watch WWE Raw and SmackDown live in the UK on BT Sport and in the US on the USA Network and FOX respectively.