Triple H hasn't been too impressed with Gable Steveson, once labelled 'the next Brock Lesnar', and has cancelled his 'monster WWE push'.

Gable is said to have 'not lit the world on fire' with his training thus far, which is why his scheduled debut and push have been delayed.

WWE had high hopes for the former Olympian, after signing him in 2021, and had hoped that he'd be a main roster mainstay by now.

How does Triple H feel about Gable Steveson?

As noted, WWE has high hopes for Steveson, and there was a lot of fanfare when he was signed to the company in September 2021.

However, Gable hasn't even wrestled a match yet, with rumours indicating that he's not taken to wrestling in his training as well as higher-ups had hoped he would.

That has been corroborated by the Wrestling Observer, who report that Steveson hasn't 'lit the world on fire' with his training thus far, which is why there's been a delay in him wrestling.

Gable did have the surgery to repair the Wolff's Heart, but his progress has not...he hasn't lit the world on fire by any means and they haven't put him on for that very reason,

WWE isn't believed to have given up on Gable just yet, but it doesn't seem like he's going to become the megastar that Triple H and the rest of the management team hoped he would.

This comes just as it was announced two weeks ago that Steveson will be returning to amateur wrestling, throwing into question his future with WWE, which you can read more about by clicking here.

Latest news on Brock Lesnar

As noted, Gable isn't factoring into WWE's plans right now, but the man he was brought in to replace, Brock Lesnar, very much is.

Despite rumours that he was hoping to retire after WrestleMania, Brock stuck around after the big show, turning heel the next night on fellow top star Cody Rhodes.

The pair, as confirmed on WWE Raw this week, will be sharing the ring at Backlash, the first pay-per-view after WrestleMania, which takes place in Puerto Rico on May 6.

The story between Cody and Brock isn't expected to finish anytime soon, so the feeling is Brock is going to beat Cody, setting up another match between the two over the coming months.

