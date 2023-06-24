The WWE is well known for having their athletes in incredible shape when they are participating at live events.

The athletes must be in peak physical condition in order to successfully perform the incredible and dangerous actions during their fights.

This is the reason that as viewers we witness the majority of men looking like Greek Gods. This physique also helps bring in viewers that strive to look like these men and those that are attracted to them.

Triple H's peak physique in 2002

In 2002, Triple H was in elite physical condition, standing at six foot two inches and stood hulking over the majority of his opponents due to physique.

Triple H looked to be at the peak of his powers in 2002 as he won the Undisputed WWF Championship and the World Heavyweight Championship.

The Superstar was in great shape and was promoted for a number of major fights and storylines within the WWE at this time.

However, by 2004, the wrestler had somewhat lost his God-like physique along with his chiselled abdomen.

Why had this transformation occurred?

Triple H's different physique in 2004

Fans have speculated that it may have occurred due to the arrogance and laziness of the athlete during 2003 and his ‘Reign of Terror’ period.

He was not used to having to exert himself in order to compete with the other wrestlers and so this started to bring about a weight gain for the athlete.

Fans have argued that by 2005, the mentality of Triple H had reverted to his usual professional manner and so by 2005 he had got himself back into the shape he was in previously.

However, it is more likely that the weight gain can be explained through the groin injury he endured in 2003 during a match.

The location of the injury would have a serious impact on the wrestler when weight training. The Game would have had to have gone through a lengthy rehabilitation period, and in this time, it is likely that he would have lost a lot of muscle and lose the physique he had previously.

Once Triple H was back in the ring performing, it was to be expected that he would not be in the same exceptional shape until he had worked back up to the level of training he had done previously.

In 2005, we witnessed Triple H back in this exceptional shape as he performed and trained to get back to the outstanding standards he had set previously when it came to his profession and body.