Triple H is not planning for Brock Lesnar v Gunther at WWE SummerSlam, a new report has claimed.

This week, a report claimed that a 'dream match' between 'The Beast' and the Intercontinental Champion was in the works for this coming summer.

However, it's now been claimed that Triple H's planned opponent for Lesnar this summer is 'not who fans think it is'...

What are Triple H's plans for Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam?

As noted, it's been reported by the ever-reliable WRKD Wrestling that Triple H is considering a match between Lesnar and Gunther this coming summer.

The report, which you can read more about by clicking here, even explains that the match could end up happening at SummerSlam in August 2023.

However, a new report from Ringside News has claimed that Gunther v Brock isn't in the works for this summer, as Triple H has other plans lined up for the multi-time WWE Champion.

We were told by a tenured member of the WWE creative team, who knows the plan for Brock Lesnar, that, “it’s not Lesnar vs Gunther.” We were told that, “the writing team already knows SummerSlam.” That being said, “Lesnar not working with Gunther this summer.”

In a follow-up tweet, writer Steve Carrier explained that Brock's scheduled opponent for SummerSlam, as of the time of writing, "is not who you think it will be at all", hinting that Triple H has some interesting plans up his sleeve for that former UFC star.

When will Gunther v Brock Lesnar happen?

While Gunther v Brock may not happen at SummerSlam 2023, it's clear that Triple H is a fan of the match and will want to book it at some stage.

According to Fightful, the match was tentatively planned for WrestleMania 39 as of November 2022, but plans changed, and WWE went in a different direction with both men.

Instead of facing Gunther, Brock shared the ring with Omos, while Gunther defended his Intercontinental Championship against Sheamus and Drew McIntyre.

There's no word on when a Gunther v Brock may happen, if it doesn't take place at SummerSlam in August, but Sports Illustrated suggested earlier this year that WrestleMania XL in April 2024 was Triple H's goal, which you can read more about by clicking here.

