Triple H might have promised Logan Paul a title win now that he's signed a new contract with WWE.

Taking to Twitter yesterday, Logan put to bed speculation that he was leaving WWE by announcing that he's signed a new contract.

Fans were concerned that Logan was leaving after he said his deal had expired after WrestleMania, but he's now agreed to a new multi-year deal.

Is Logan Paul staying with WWE?

As noted, Logan has now signed a multi-year deal with WWE, extending his stay with the wrestling giant until after WrestleMania 41 in April 2025 at the very least.

Speaking with ESPN, Logan stated that he's happy with the "creative" plans that have been presented him to him, explaining that's why he opted to stay with WWE, via WrestleTalk.

It’s hard to do that when you don’t have a long contract with a piece of talent or you’re talking about putting a guy over who may not be there next year. The idea with this multiyear contract was to get really creative around the story that we’re telling as my professional wrestling career unfolds.

So it seems like Triple H has made at least rough pitches to Logan for what his creative is going to be now that he's staying with WWE, and the 28-year-old seems impressed.

Will Logan Paul become WWE Champion?

It seems like Logan has some high hopes for his future within WWE, and is eyeing up at least one title win

During the interview with ESPN, Logan said that he wouldn't have stayed with WWE if he didn't think he could win a title, suggesting it's something that he's spoken to Triple H about and he's agreed could happen.

I wouldn’t have signed this contract if I didn’t think that I was capable of getting a WWE belt. I think it’d be the coolest thing ever. I’d love to have it on my résumé, and I’d love to show every kid around the world who watches WWE that you can achieve anything.

At the time of writing, there's no word on if Logan is actually planned for a title win, but considering his star power and name value, putting a belt on him will definitely be something WWE should be weighing up.

