Gunther is just days away from making history and becoming the longest-reigning WWE Intercontinental Champion of all-time.

However, the 'Ring General' will have to retain his title in a match against Chad Gable on Monday Night Raw next week, two days after the Payback pay-per-view.

Amidst all this, the WWE Universe has been confused as to why Triple H didn’t add the match to the Premium Live Event, and a new report has revealed the reason why.

Latest news on Gunther

Gunther tasted a singles loss for the first time in his main roster career last week on Raw.

Chad Gable challenged him for the Intercontinental Championship which eventually he won via countout.

However, The Ring General was able to stand tall as the Intercontinental Champion in the end, despite his loss, as he wasn't pinned or submitted.

Though Gunther retained the title, he wasn’t able to digest his loss against the master of the Alpha Academy, and this past week on Raw, Gunther announced a highly-anticipated rematch with Gable with the Intercontinental Championship on the line.

The match will go down on WWE Raw next week, just two days after the Payback Premium Live Event, which is set for Saturday evening.

This will be the final obstacle on Gunther’s path to getting past Honky Tonk Man's record and becoming the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion in history.

However, with a massive rivalry between both men on the red brand, the WWE Universe has been confused why the match was not booked for Payback 2023, especially given how well their two prior matches have gone over.

Despite that, a new report from BWE has cleared a few things out. The report states that Triple H doesn’t want the PLE to be overbooked and too long, which is why Gable v Gunther III was made official for Monday Night Raw this week.

What matches will take place at WWE Payback?

Payback is set to take place this Saturday in the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

The Premium Live Event will seemingly be main evented by the World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, who will defend his title against a newly-packaged Shinsuke Nakamura.

After her win against Zoey Stark in a Falls Count Anywhere match on Raw this week, Becky Lynch has her path clear to face Trish Stratus in a Steel Cage match at the PLE.

Other than Lynch v Stratus, a much-awaited Rhea Ripley v Raquel Rodriguez match will also be featured on the women’s side with the Women’s Championship on the line.

With a lot of tension and chaos throughout the rivalry, Judgment Day's Damian Priest and Finn Balor will face the team of Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships.

Rey Mysterio is set to defend his United States Championship for the first time on WWE TV at Payback 2023 against the former champion, Austin Theory.

Apart from that, LA Knight and The Miz are also set to face each other, to culminate a rather fierce rivalry, at the premium live event.

In addition to all these matches, a special edition of the Grayson Waller Effect is set to be featured during the premium live event with Cody Rhodes as a special guest. With all set, the WWE Universe is very excited to witness some massive matches at Payback.

