As the WWE calendar moves on from one massive Premium Live Event to another, it has to be said that Money in the Bank was a triumphant success featuring many twists and turns at every corner and plenty of memorable matches, moments and angles that the WWE Universe will be talking about for a long time to come.

What did Charlotte Flair do at Money in the Bank?

Now, after an equally stacked Raw this week, the WWE is rapidly creeping closer to one of the biggest events of the year, SummerSlam, with the company planting seeds on the weekly shows for feuds leading to the matches that will be featured at the highly anticipated event.

Noticeably missing from action at Money in the Bank however was none other than Charlotte Flair, who has made her intentions clear in the past few weeks that she is going in with guns blazing as she eyes her next WWE Women's Championship victory.

Despite rumors sounding off before MITB, it has now been revealed that the WWE did not have any plans at all to feature Charlotte at the event.

Latest news on Charlotte Flair

After recently returning to television, Charlotte made her intentions very clear that she has her eyes on claiming her fifteenth main roster championship, and she instantly made the current Women's Champion, Asuka, her target.

The two had a one-on-one match with the prize on the line on last week's SmackDown live from London with Asuka managing to keep her championship following interference from Bianca Belair resulting in the match being thrown out.

It was heavily rumored at the time that the reason for the sloppy finish was a way for the WWE creative to slip Charlotte Flair into the Women's Money in the Bank match at the last minute.

However, that didn't happen and instead, we saw the briefcase get taken down by Iyo Sky, who has won herself a guaranteed Women's championship match of her own, as GMS had previously reported her being the front-runner to win.

Charlotte Flair poses in front of the crowd on WWE SmackDown

A new report from Fightful has shot down these rumors, stating that the Triple H never had plans for Charlotte Flair to be entered into the match at all, and Charlotte Flair's future and current creative plans have been in the pipeline for some time, with everything seemingly going ahead as planned right now as the company moves ahead with her latest storyline.

Who will Charlotte Flair face at SummerSlam?

While Charlotte, who is seen as one of WWE's more divisive stars, did not play a role at Money in the Bank, she is expected to resume her ongoing feud with Asuka and Bianca Belair on this week's SmackDown which will air on the 7th of July.

The current plan will see a three-way feud between Asuka, Bianca and Flair as we move forward with the latest reign of "The Empress of Tomorrow", with Triple H reportedly having big plans for the latter.The feud, which will see Charlotte and Bianca chasing Asuka's gold, will culminate in a triple-threat match at the SummerSlam premium live event next month and aims to give the Women's World Championship some much-needed featured time and momentum.

SummerSlam is right around the corner, and it is almost certain to be a massive event with many exciting matches and WWE Raw and SmackDown are expected to be must-see television in the coming weeks as WWE builds the storylines that will be featured during the massive annual event. Be sure to follow GiveMeSport on your preferred social platforms to stay in the loop on all the latest breaking WWE news.

