Triple H will reportedly not make a change to the brand status of some of WWE's most popular stars.

Starting on April 28 and finishing three days later, the 2023 WWE Draft provided a refresh for much of its existing roster and an opportunity was handed to some of the members of NXT.

Understandably, the first two picks were Roman Reigns to SmackDown and Cody Rhodes to Raw respectively, meaning that both stayed put on the brand they were on pre-draft.

What happened in the 2023 WWE Draft?

In terms of groups which changed their assigned show, all three of Bayley, IYO SKY and Dakota Kai went to SmackDown while Raw gained the OC, showing that brands can swoop for multiple stars at once should they be associated.

However, many fans may have noticed that the latest version of the draft isn’t as rigid as its previous iterations. Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley were picked by Raw, yet have had a myriad of appearances on the blue brand.

Also, as we gear up for Money in the Bank, there have been crossovers between brands as star’s who are vying for a chance at a future championship opportunity. As such, WWE have set the precedent that their 2023 rosters are not set in stone, with the company able to move performers over as they feel necessary.

Latest news on Bianca Belair

This has prompted rumours regarding the aforementioned brand status of Bianca Belair and The Street Profits, who were among those who found a new show to call home. Both Belair and the Profits landed on SmackDown, with The EST even moving to the blue brand while holding onto the Raw Women’s Title.

It has been said that real-life husband and wife Bianca Belair and Montez Ford could return to Raw in the coming weeks, focusing on the 33-year-old man as a singles competitor and leaving Angelo Dawkins behind. However, this is a rumour that has since been quashed due to Ringside News reaching out about the idea.

In fact, a tenured member of the creative team described this report are ‘fake news’. Some fans have been calling for Ford to go on a singles run, though, that portion of WWE’s audience may have to wait a while longer to see the star light it up on his own, with it unlikely that The Street Profits will split up in the near future.

While a brand change may not be on the cards, it’s possible that a character alteration could be coming for The EST, as many felt her presentation had become stale since she shockingly lost her women’s title last month.

It’s unclear as of writing what this might be, but GiveMeSport will keep you updated on any plans regarding Belair as we hear more.