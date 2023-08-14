Highlights Rey Mysterio shocked everyone by replacing Santos Escobar and winning the United States Championship by pinning Austin Theory on SmackDown.

It was revealed that Triple H had always planned for Rey Mysterio to defeat Austin Theory, ending a reign he viewed as being "stale"

Fans had speculated that Triple H might have made a last-minute decision to have Mysterio win the title, but that isn't the case

In a shocking turn of events, Rey Mysterio replaced Santos Escobar and pinned Austin Theory to win the WWE United States Championship on SmackDown last week.

This happened after Rey Mysterio lost to Santos Escobar via referee stoppage a couple of weeks ago in the finals of the United States Championship invitational.

As per a recent report, Triple H had always planned Rey Mysterio defeating Austin Theory and winning the United States Championship .

Latest News on Rey Mysterio

Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar are two of the major members of the LWO.

However, both men collided in a singles battle to determine the next challenger for Austin Theory a couple of weeks ago.

The match was exciting until Mysterio was hurt badly forcing the referee to call out for medical help and stop the match. This led to Escobar winning the battle and getting an opportunity at the United States Championship.

However, before his match against Austin Theory could begin last week on SmackDown, the latter attacked Escobar twice. This was when Adam Pearce turned things around and replaced Escobar with Rey Mysterio. With the WWE Universe waiting on the edge of their seats, Mysterio defeated Theory to get a big victory.

However, it was questionable that Escobar was robbed of a massive opportunity by WWE. In a recent report from RingsideNews, it was revealed that Rey Mysterio defeating Austin Theory was always planned.

In addition to that, it was hinted that the storyline was always in place and that Triple H had always thought of ending Theory’s stale reign on SmackDown. Though things went wild throughout the storyline, the WWE Universe enjoyed Mysterio’s victory to the fullest.

After winning the title, Rey, who has been described as 'the goat', was joined by other members of the LWO including Santos Escobar who enjoyed the victory. This also eliminated a possible storyline between Mysterio and Escobar till now.

What’s next for Austin Theory?

Undoubtedly, Austin Theory’s run as the United States Champion couldn’t excite a lot of people. Though Theory defeated the likes of Edge and Sheamus during his reign, his character wasn’t able to live up to the expectations of the WWE Universe.

However, after his loss against Rey Mysterio last week on SmackDown, Theory could be in the perfect place to enhance his character and become one of the biggest heels on the brand. Though the former champion has some big victories in his bag of accomplishments, the WWE Universe has not yet accepted him as a major star.

Some top rivalries with the likes of Solo Sikoa and LA Knight could be a game changer for the young star. This could help him gain the recognition and prestige he has been waiting for and finally head up to the top.

However, a face turn could also be used as a massive way to make it to the hearts of the WWE Universe. Major segments and matches could get the former United States Champion, a huge way to bring aura to his character.

