WWE star Trish Stratus has named her 'Mount Rushmore of Women's Wrestling' and some of her selections may surprise you.

Stratus is one of the most renowned female Superstars in WWE history and is currently signed to the company under a Legends contract.

Inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame back in 2013, Stratus would likely feature on the majority of people's Mount Rushmore's when it comes to female performers.

Trish Stratus WWE

And so it's no surprise that the 47-year-old chose to honour herself when revealing her four choices.

Stratus also referenced three other iconic performers, but there was no room for the likes of Charlotte Flair or Becky Lynch.

Check out her picks below.

Trish Stratus names her women's wrestling Mount Rushmore

Stratus named Lita as the second person on her list. The American is another who wrestled for WWE in the past and has now returned, where she performs on the Raw brand, with Lynch as her tag-team partner.

Lita is often regarded as one of the icons of WWE's Attitude Era and is another to have been inducted into the Hall of Fame.

Stratus' other two picks were Sasha Banks and Bayley.

Banks performed in the WWE for a decade between 2012 and 2022 and became the first woman to headline a WWE pay-per-view event against Flair in 2016.

She is currently signed to New Japan Pro-Wrestling under the ring name Mercedes Moné, where she is the current IWGP Women's Champion.

Meanwhile, Bayley is the leader of the faction Damage CTRL and performs on the Raw brand.

She is the first women's Triple Crown and Grand Slam winner in WWE history and holds the record for the longest singular SmackDown Women's Championship reign at 380 days.

In 2021, she was ranked 10th in WWE's list of the top 50 Greatest Women Superstars.

Flair and Lynch snubbed

Though it's hard to argue with anyone on Stratus' list, some may be somewhat shocked to see the likes of Flair and Lynch left out.

Flair is the SmackDown Women's Champion in her record-setting seventh reign.

Overall, she is a 14-time women's world champion and won the women's Royal Rumble match in 2020.

Charlotte Flair poses in front of the crowd on WWE SmackDown

Her match with Lynch and Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania 35 was the first time a women's match had headlined WWE's flagship event.

Lynch's legacy in the WWE is similarly strong. The 36-year-old holds the record for the longest reign as Raw Women's Champion at 399 days and is a six-time world champion.