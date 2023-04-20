For the man who likes to command the WWE Universe to 'Acknowledge Me!' it is often hard to find someone the WWE Undisputed Universal champion Roman Reigns actually acknowledges himself.

But, a photograph from his younger years has revealed that many years before he became The Tribal Chief, Reigns was a fan of WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus.

The photo shows a young Roman, decked in a yellow shirt, smiling next to a signed cut-out of Stratus, who returned to WWE this year and has just turned heel.

Reigns is a member of the famed Anoa'i wrestling family, and has been surrounded and enamoured by the wrestling business his whole life. In addition to his extensive wrestling family, he is related to The Usos and their father Rikishi, along with Umaga and Yokozuna.

But it is also known that Reigns was also partial to Canadian wrestlers, like Stratus, as his childhood wrestling idol was Bret 'The Hitman' Hart.

Trish Stratus' return to WWE

Trish was on WWE Raw this week to explain her heel turn, turning on Becky Lynch and attacking Lita.

During her promo, she stated: "I am not a nostalgia act. I am not your childhood fantasy, and I sure as hell am not somebody's sidekick. I am the greatest of all time, and I am the single most important figure in the history of the WWE, and I am here to make sure none of you forget it."

When Stratus, inducted to the WWE Hall of Fame in 2013, was asked about the photo of young Roman with her cut-out, she simply tweeted: "At least @WWERomanReigns acknowledges me."

There has been little, if any, on-screen interaction between the pair, with Stratus only returning this year, and seemingly on a collision course with Becky Lynch, likely to be settled at SummerSlam.

As for Reigns, he and his Bloodline stable currently have their hands full with Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, and Matt Riddle. They are working with The Judgement Day stable in a mutually beneficial partnership which also involves Rey Mysterio and the LWO.

In the meantime, one does wonder if, now they are both fully-fledged heels, WWE might try and have Reigns and Stratus working together in some on-screen capacity, after the photo of a young Reigns seeking some Stratusfaction was released.

They both refer to themselves as 'The Greatest', or as Roman called it once 'GOD Mode', so it will be interesting if WWE plays on this in some way down the line.